It’s been four long years since Marvel’s Avenger’s: End Game blew past top box office expectations. Four long years that includes the introduction of Disney+ and dozens of spinoff streaming TV shows, and a growing number of theatrical releases that have marked a downslide of the franchise.
“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” may not have quite the level of magic as its predecessors, but the most recent installation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to blast off the summer blockbuster season its most worthy-level production since the release of End Game.
In a post-“End Game” era, Quill (Chris Pratt), the leader of the rag-tag crew, is drowning in booze after his love Gamora (Zoe Saldana) died and came back to life with an alternate version of herself, not remembering the relationship they shared in the current timeline. And while having watched the prior two “Guardians” and "Avengers" movies might help fill in some holes, it can still stand on its own four paws; The new addition takes on the backstory of Rocket, the rough-but-lovable raccoon voiced by Bradley Cooper. After Rocket faces death after a harrowing attack by the introduction of Marvel’s Adam Warlock (Will Pouleter), the Guardians must find the evil scientist focused on building the perfect world, the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) who created Rocket, to save their furry friend.
The third “Guardians” movie works on a slightly darker tone, with a few animal torture scenes that had me cringing and looking away, but also keeps its levity with its snark and humor between Quill and Drax (Dave Bautista). Though a small role, one of the greatest additions to the film in that category was Nathan Fillion, who plays Master Orgosentry Karja. Fillion, a longtime collaborator with director and screenwriter James Gunn, had previously voiced a small role in a the first “Guardians” movie, but this was his first on-screen performance, and his acting of Karja – a guardian of a new world the Guardians have to infiltrate to get information – was one of the highlights of the whole movie for me, and I was a little sad with how little screen time he had. (Granted, I was already a Fillion fan before, so seeing him again on the silver screen might have aided my excitement for his character.)
But that brings us to Gunn, who was unceremonious ousted from the second “Guardians” after the discovery of old Tweets that were, to put it mildly, grotesque, even if they were satirical. But after a public apology and some fence-mending, Gunn returned to filmmaking with a sequel to DC’s “Suicide Squad” and another project for HBO, and eventually was hired back on by Disney to write and direct this edition of “Guardians.”
In truth, whatever potential viewers may think of James Gunn now on a moral basis may play into whether they decide to see the film, but he’s proved his bona-fides in his ability to be a great filmmaker with his return to “Guardians.” The plot itself is simple: the Guardians must go to dangerous places and find the information they need to save Rocket and stop an evil man with an sick plot to create the perfect species. But what makes this the best installation since “End Game” was the perfect combination grit mixed with humor, some wildly outrageous but vivid sets and CGI, and action fight scenes that were back up to par with old-school Marvel movies.
It wasn’t perfect – in some ways it still fell flat, like the somewhat forced storyline about Quill’s own emotional baggage since his last days on Earth, or a rather dark and angry Nebula (Karen Gillan) that felt a little overboard, even for that character. And while Gunn shed a little more darkness on this project that felt a little overbearing at times for the “Guardians” brand, it lent itself to some deeper moments that bonded out characters further.
If the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” is a song for Marvel, it might just be Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
