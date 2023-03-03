2022 was a good time for film – if not financially, at least critically – and this year’s Oscar nominations reflected much of the joy of the previous year of going to the movies. Though I can and will quibble with some of the above-the-line nominees this year, the Best Picture category of the current Academy Awards is one of the most stacked in recent memory, with several movies I would be happy to see win the top prize. Let’s dive into some of the biggest categories at the ceremony, which airs March 12 on ABC.
Best Lead Actress
In another year, Michelle Yeoh would be an easy pick for her excellent turn in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” but Cate Blanchett was incredible in her layered, enigmatic performance as the titular conductor at the center of “Tár.” Blanchett’s Lydia Tár elevates the film to a character study of rarified air, playing the lead as a mercurial, unpredictable force who acts according to a unique internal logic. Tár is, undeniably, a bad person, and yet you can understand and even empathize with her as she shifts through bouts of paranoia, ruthlessness, and naked ambition. While the screenplay and direction are great, Blanchett is magnetic, and it’s hard to imagine the movie working without her.
Best Lead Actor
The Oscars have had something of a fixation in recent years of nominating (and awarding) impressive makeup and uncanny impression work in the lead acting categories, and this year is no different, with Brendan Frasier (“The Whale”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) two of the likeliest trophy recipients. They’re both pretty good, but in the interest of promoting solid performance work of a more traditional kind, I’d give the nod to Paul Mescal in “Aftersun.” While not as magnetic as co-lead Frankie Corio (who sadly didn’t get a Best Lead Actress nod, in a year where that category was far more competitive than Best Lead Actor), Mescal’s largely internalized performance as a young father struggling with depression is a key part of “Aftersun’s” uncanny balance of heartwarming and melancholic.
Best Supporting Actress
Hong Chau was good in “The Whale,” but if I was giving her a supporting nomination this year, it would be for her turn as a distressingly devoted maître d’ in “The Menu.” Of the nominees we got, I’d choose Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” While nearly every actor in that movie gets to showcase a wide range of characterization, Curtis stands out for just how many types of persona she ably portrays, from a banal bureaucrat to a malicious monster to a tender lover (and given that the latter character has hot dogs for fingers, her ability to sell those grounded emotions is doubly impressive).
Best Supporting Actor
Going into the ceremony, it appears Ke Huy Quan is the frontrunner for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and it would be a well-deserved win. As wacky and inventive as “Everything Everywhere” is, the film works as well as it does because of its sincerity, and Quan’s particular brand of earnestness is the heart of that approach. His ability to maintain that character’s core throughout the movie’s manic pacing and plot twists (including a pretty fun fight scene in which Quan does many of his own stunts) is, like Curtis, an impressive piece of work.
Best Adapted Screenplay
This was a weak year for adapted screenplays, not just at the Oscars, but in general; most of my favorite films of 2022 were original ideas. With that in mind, I’m as surprised as anyone that I’m giving the nod to “Top Gun: Maverick,” by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, and Justin Marks. While far from the most profound work you could have seen in cinemas last year, the film does a great job at establishing the stakes and paying them out in a completely crowd-pleasing manner. I’d argue much of that rests on the direction (by Joseph Kosinski, not nominated in that category), but the screenplay is a remarkably sturdy piece of work, a rarity in franchise entertainment nowadays.
Best Original Screenplay
By contrast, Best Original Screenplay has three easy winners in any other year in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Fablemans,” and “Tár,” but since I can only pick one, I’ll be going with option one, by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. “Everything Everywhere” is a movie of ceaseless imagination, never stopping long before jumping to a new joke, a new setting, a new idea. The effect, beyond the film’s kinetic entertainment value, is a great metaphor for the depressive, overwhelming potential of the information era, and a meditation on how one might move beyond it.
Best Director
There are so many elements of “Tár” that work together to create such a singular, engaging final product, and director Todd Field controls them all masterfully. “Tár” is not paced like a normal movie, with scenes stretched out much longer than they would be in a more traditional experience. Everything about the film – its technical, involved conversations; its unexplained moments of haunting; its focus on unexplained sounds – invites the audience to stew in the movie’s implications, to consider the characters and how the viewer might act if they were in that position. For two hours and 40 minutes, Field immerses you in this world, and it’s an immersion just as alien, and yet relatable and believable, as you might experience in the best science fiction movie. Really impressive stuff.
Best Picture
A consequence of the Oscars giving a bunch of nominations to my two favorite films of the year is that articles like this can become a bit predictable, but “Tár” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” really do deserve the accolades, and it’s been nice to see the films get a lot of them in the leadup shows of awards season. “The Fabelmans,” too, could easily be my favorite film in another year, and most of the other big nominees were quite good as well (despite “Women Talking” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” not working for me personally). That said, I’ve got to give one more nod here to “Tár,” a truly unsettling, thoughtful film that’s ostensibly about the #MeToo movement but really just uses those ideas as a setting for a rich character study and a thorny meditation on power, art, consequences, and the inadequacy inherent to any attempt to simplify a person down to a singular set of traits. If you haven’t seen it yet, seek it out.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com.
