“West Side Story,” “CODA” compete for most picks
It’s Oscars season once again, and even as filmmakers have had a complicated comeback amidst the pandemic, the industry continued to churn out content amidst still-present COVID-19 protocols. Hannah Davis and contributing writer Ryan Howard agree many of this year’s set of nominees seemed weak compared to recent years, but that didn’t mean there weren’t great films and acting to choose from. Below, Davis and Howard return to provide their annual assessment of Academy Award categories by choosing their favorites.
Actor in a leading role
Ryan: I’m a little embarrassed to award what could be considered “impression work” in both of the lead acting categories, but Will Smith is so good in “King Richard,” a singular driving force that elevates and complicates what could be a one-note portrayal of an overbearing sports parent into something more nuanced and thorny. Smith often seems to have a bit of a problem picking his roles, and it’s great to see him in something like this. Despite the movie’s overzealous claims to be “The True Story That Will Inspire The World,” it’s a wonderful reminder that Smith is a great actor when paired with the right material.
Hannah: Will Smith, “King Richard”
Actress in a leading role
Hannah: There were two standouts in this category for me. Nicole Kidman’s excellence as Lucy Ricardo in “Being the Ricardos” was her own take on the famous comedian outside of her role in comedy. In typical fashion for writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s work, the ability to deliver dense dialogue quickly amidst the execution of acting choices – a skill even some of the best of actors aren’t suited for – is critical, and I’m within a sliver of giving her the nod. Kidman’s execution was solid, but if we’re talking about someone who fully embodied their character, Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Baker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” just edged out Kidman for my pick. Chastain became Tammy Faye in a way that was more than just mannerisms and the thick Minnesota accent (even if a bit overdone), it was in persona and heart. Her brilliance, which stemmed from an obsession over Tammy Faye, provided a deeper grasp on her subject than the gravitas Faye was known to exude.
Ryan: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Actor in a supporting role
Hannah: It’s been 35 years since Marlee Matlin made history as the first deaf person to win an Oscar for her role in “Children of a Lesser God.” There has not been a deaf person to win an Academy Award since. My hope is that Troy Kotsur will become that next person to attain that distinction, not because he is deaf, but because of his portrayal of Frank Rossie in “CODA.” Kotsur saturated the screen with a gripping tension between pride and humility as a father and husband, and did so with the right amount of humor, too. His presence in the movie was enthralling, an all-too-perfect example of how a great actor given the right role can make you experience a range of emotions so deeply.
Ryan: Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”
Actress in a supporting role
Hannah: In what is probably one of the weakest categories I’ve seen this year, there weren’t true standouts amidst the five women. They all swim in a pool of good-but-not-quite-greatness, each popping their heads out of the water at various points in their respective roles. But if I’m to award a victor, the spoils would go to Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story,” if just a hair over Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter.” Triple-threat DeBose, a Tony-nominated Broadway star who is most known for her role in the original cast of “Hamilton,” was a perfect casting choice for Anita in Spielberg’s new take on the classic musical, and brought both an exuberance and tenderness to the role.
Ryan: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Director
Ryan: “Most Director” doesn’t always mean “Best Director,” but in this case, everything in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” has been fussed over in the best possible way. The man simply knows how to stage drama and action in compelling and dynamic ways, and “West Side Story” is welcome evidence that he hasn’t lost his touch after a few recent duds like “Ready Player One.” Even more impressive: Though we’ve always known that he has the right touch of theatricality (see the opening sequence of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” for ample evidence), this is somehow his first musical.
Hannah: Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Original screenplay
Ryan: “Don’t Look Up,” written by David Sirota and Adam McCay, may be the most polarizing film of this year’s Oscars, but I loved it. It’s a bleak, acrid satire that’s less about the headline-grabbing climate change metaphor and more about the complete breakdown of governmental infrastructure on a national and international level. It’s a vitriolic film that follows a very heightened but understandable logic, and there’s something compelling about witnessing a primal scream that’s been turned into a screenplay. Sure, it doesn’t have that many jokes, but despite what the marketing would tell you, it’s not really a comedy.
Hannah: did not see enough films in category
Adapted screenplay
Hannah: During early awards season, Jane Campion’s adaptation of “The Power of the Dog” received a lot of attention. The film, about two brothers who seemingly could not be more opposite, provides a thought-provoking look at masculinity. It was an intriguing concept, but without a compelling narrative, the theme got lost in translation. But Siân Heder’s “CODA” has been the dark horse that came from behind for several well-deserved SAG awards, and is my pick for this category. The coming of age story about a hearing daughter of a deaf family (CODA stands for child of deaf adults) who desires to pursue music may have been a bit more formulaic, but it was highly effective at exhibiting the toils of the deaf community, and especially the tension CODAs may feel within and about their family. It was refreshingly both humorous and touching, and left me singing on a hopeful note, a rarity for Oscar-nominated films.
Ryan: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, “Drive My Car”
Best Picture
Ryan: Of this year’s Best Picture nominees, “Drive My Car” and “West Side Story” stood head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but I have to give it to Steven Spielberg’s musical remake by a nose. Both have excellent screenplays and wonderful performances, but “West Side Story” is a masterclass in cinematic control – a swooping, seething, beautiful picture that takes the weaknesses of the acclaimed original film adaptation and turns them, somehow, into strengths. It’s the platonic ideal of the kind of thing I love most about cinema, a bright, bold, beautiful production wrapped up in some great musical numbers.
Hannah: “CODA”
Animated
Hannah: “Encanto” is a very rich and compelling take on a Colombian family as grandchild Mirabel tries to find her place amidst a magical and seemingly perfect family. The music, vibrancy and creativity of the sets, and the depth of the story that both children and adults enjoy, makes “Encanto” one of Disney animations’ best in a modern era — and I dare say, ever.
Ryan: “Luca”
