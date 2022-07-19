If you’re looking for a quirky summer show that is light-hearted despite its subject matter, The Hulu-original “Only Murders in the Building” featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short alongside Selena Gomez will fit the bill. The hit suspense-comedy just returned for its second season, and despite my annoyance that Hulu releases just one episode each week, it is off to a great start.
The show follows the trio who live in the Arconia, a historic apartment complex in New York City. The three strangers connect through a popular crime podcast, and later find themselves caught up in creating their own crime podcast about a murder that took place in their residence, which they title “Only Murders in the Building” since they only talk about murders in the Arconia.
Despite the title and subject matter, it is not a dark show about a gruesome murder. It is full of humor in how the three characters interact with one another all while searching and investigating a murder. Steve Martin, who is one of the creators of the show, and John Hoffman created a show that is effortlessly funny, creates the perfect character dynamics, and doesn’t rely on stereotypes for its bits.
The show’s ability to capture a true-to-life relationship between a someone in a young Mabel Mora (Gomez) with two older folk Charles-Hayden Savage (Martin) and Oliver Putnam (Short) is one of the key elements to the success of the show. There isn’t the overuse of the “old-geezer” trope of older generations being out of touch, ignorant, or unwilling to learn about current societal norms. In addition, the “young ditz” who appears to know nothing about reality is a well-avoided trope in this show, which feels more inviting to the broad spectrum of viewers, too. Instead the characters mesh so well, and in a truly humorous way that doesn’t make the viewer pity the naivety of any character.
“Only Murders in the Building” captures this interaction by characters trying to understand someone who speaks differently and uses different cultural references.
Oliver portrays the down-on-his-luck, former theater director who brings the most life and humor to the show for me. His hyper-fixation to create the podcast breaks up any of the scenes that would have otherwise been serious if it weren’t for his interruptions to ask people to speak into the microphone louder or not cry so much because it is muffling the sound. As a journalist who will record interviews for stories, I often related to his abrupt but necessary remarks. The humor added to the show allows it to be more than any other crime show.
Oliver also appears to be the glue that holds the trio together since he tries to be “hip” like millennial Mabel, but he still has to connect Charles, a former actor, to current and trendy times.
Personally, I don’t view Selena Gomez as a good actress, but she stays afloat in this show because her counterparts are her life raft helping her along with their usual on-screen personalities. But overall, the trio is what makes this show really worth watching because the humor is so effortless and loose, allowing the actors to leave me wanting more.
