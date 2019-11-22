Students at North Lakes Academy presented ‘High School Musical’ on Nov. 15-17. Director Jeni Dale said it was the school’s biggest production to date. Troy Bolton was played by Brayden Dickey, Gabriella Montez was played by Josie Dale, Ryan Evans was played by Tallen Johnson, and Sharpay Evans was played by Mackenzie Stanton. Other main cast members included Daniel Stowe, Leah Schaible, Dylan Good, Annika Johnson, Sione Merrick, Zahara Geselle, Madelyn Schoenberger, and Tyler Gaskill.
