“Moonfall” may be a movie that is worth the wait to watch on any streaming services you already pay for when it becomes available — but no more than that.
The director of “Moonfall” Roland Emmerich also directed blockbuster films “Independence Day” and “The Day After Tomorrow,” which are films that worked because their primary plots depend on defeating one enemy: in one case, aliens, in another, a weather disaster.
However, “Moonfall” bit off more than it could chew in a disastrous mashup of those films as it pitted humanity against extraterrestrial life and a series of natural disaster events.
The opening scene of “Moonfall” promised to set the film up as a classic alien versus human action movie, but took a nosedive into a fight against the aliens and correcting the moon falling out of orbit. The separation of these two storylines into would have allowed the director and script writers to develop its characters more and tell a more complete story about either the aliens or the moon falling out of orbit. In its inclusion of both aliens and the moon’s orbit, both plot points remained at the surface not allowing time to develop characters. The potential was there, but the poor execution of the story was too much.
This wasn’t a film for the logical mind because the whole plot relied on a conspiracy theory that K.C Houseman (John Bradley) believed. The conspiracy at the core of this movie lent itself to an acceptable plot twist at the end. Although it was interesting enough, “Moonfall” felt like a low-grade version of “Interstellar,” another other-worldly movie about the end of the world.
In the effort to defeat the ET lifeform and prevent the moon from crashing into Earth, the film and story progressed too quickly for it to have any meaningful, lasting impact on the audience.
For the characters to fix both of these problems, the film did not execute either storyline very well to go down as an alien versus human or humans versus natural disaster classic which Emmerich has under his directing belt. The quick progression of the storyline to focus on the action prevented the audience from forming any connection with the characters, which is somewhat crucial in action films, otherwise viewers are just along for the ride. In the hasty telling of this large story, there was no time to form a bond with any characters, so heartfelt scenes between Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and his son Sonny Harper (Charlie Plummer) felt out of place and non-essential in this movie.
The disconnect between the viewer and the characters isn’t based in the actors portrayals of the roles. Patrick Wilson, Halle Berry, Donald Sutherland and John Bradley’s portrayals of their characters was one of the only compelling aspects of the film. The characters and dialog were written poorly, which seems like a waste of money to bring in these actors to fill less-than mediocre roles.
There were some sad and serious moments that the characters experienced, but despite a solid cast, the emotion didn’t translate to the viewer, leaving viewers to laugh not with the film, but at it.
“Moonfall” would have been a success if it only focused on correcting the moon’s orbit. In focusing on one problem, the movie would have had the time to develop characters more creating a more engaging movie. The moon and moon landing already have conspiracies surrounding them, so it would have been a more compelling film to further explore that idea.
It brought all of the action a viewer would expect from an “Armageddon”-esque story, but failed to dive into the details that make movies worth seeing. I don’t claim to be a movie buff, but I know a stinker when I see one. There is a plethora of end-of-the-world movies that tell a version of this story much better.
