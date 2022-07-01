“Minions: The Rise of Gru” offered an expected serving as the fifth edition in the “Despicable Me”/”Minions” franchise, and it could hanker the Minions’ fix for diehard fans – but not the average viewer.
In 2015, the first movie “Despicable Me” introduced society to the yellow, goggled being that was the Minions. The giggling, gibberish-speaking blob has become a widespread brand and sensation in the years following. It’s understandable why the newest edition in the franchise is labeled as another “Minions” movie – instead of its predecessor “Despicable Me” – since the first “Minions” film garnered the franchise’s best box office return at more than $1 billion worldwide. But those silly, dumb, chaotic beings may be overstaying their welcome on the big screen.
The newest film follows a young Gru (Steve Carrell) and his admiration of the “Vicious 6” villains, and his aspiration to become a super villain in their crew when one of the members gets killed. The Vicious 6 attempted to kill Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin) after he retrieved the zodiac stone from a hidden temple, which Gru later steals when the Villain 6 kicks him to the curb at his villain job interview to become one of them. The villains search for Gru, and Gru teams up with an unlikely partner – Wild Knuckles, who was Gru’s favorite member of the six.
At its core, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” was what is expected from a kid’s cartoon: to laugh a little as the characters progress along the usual story arc of creating and solving a problem, all followed by a happy ending. Illumination Studios, the animation company that produced the franchise, has always seemed like a second-rate Disney. However, in recent years, Disney’s model has turned toward providing a powerful message to the audience. Even though most of the new movies like “Soul,” “Inside Out” and “Encanto” are great movies, a simple goofy cartoon which isn’t meant to incite any soul-searching thought is a welcome reprieve, and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” accomplishes that task.
I have never quite understood the craze behind the Minions. However, I can acknowledge that this movie didn’t stray away from its usual money-making formula of an overabundance of minion-produced tricks and cuteness, and anyone who enjoyed their shenanigans in previous movies will be pleasantly satisfied with this newest edition.
They exemplify the usual antics of hitting each other, bashing in their face goggles, making silly faces and – of course – speaking the hybrid language that seems to include Spanish words, and yet isn’t quite understandable. (Indeed, the language the Minions speak is “Minionese” to be precise.)
When Gru disappears, the three main Minions set out to find him. During the trio’s mission, they undertake learning Kung-Fu from Master Chow (Michelle Yeoh) and this extended segment is packed with silly humor, faces and childish violence. The three later find their “inner strength” and save Gru in a rare moment of seriousness, which was surprisingly enjoyable.
Through these scenes, I found myself itching for more of the Gru storyline, away from the Minions. But it wasn’t to be, which felt like a big missed opportunity. Illumination and Universal Pictures deserve the credit for building a minion empire, but each minion scene has been done before. There are only so many fart, butt, rough-housing, funny-face jokes that can be made by one set of characters without being completely identical and overplayed.
For those wanting a comedic escape, don’t let my minion-cynicism deter you from seeing the film. It was exactly what you anticipate: a fun cartoon that families can enjoy together. And if you’ve found any of the previous movies were amusing, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will follow suit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.