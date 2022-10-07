lyle.jpg
Photo courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Perhaps the biggest mistake a children’s movie can make – from a qualitative standpoint, if not a financial one – is aiming jokes at adults instead of their ostensible target audience. The Minions/Despicable Me franchise is particularly guilty of this, with one film chockablock with eighties references and the two most recent serving as pandering period pieces for the 1960s and 70s, nostalgia acts from an era that predates even most of the parents who have been dragged to the theater.

Of course, the problem is that this crassness reaps financial rewards, or at least doesn’t actively hurt them. The very irritating “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” with its “Midnight Cowboy” references and acapella covers of “Cecilia,” is the fourth-highest-grossing movie worldwide this year, making more traditional family fare seem awfully passé. Perhaps that’s one reason why “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the new children’s film from the directing duo of Will Speck and Josh Gordon, felt so refreshing. It’s a kids movie, but for kids!

