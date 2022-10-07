Perhaps the biggest mistake a children’s movie can make – from a qualitative standpoint, if not a financial one – is aiming jokes at adults instead of their ostensible target audience. The Minions/Despicable Me franchise is particularly guilty of this, with one film chockablock with eighties references and the two most recent serving as pandering period pieces for the 1960s and 70s, nostalgia acts from an era that predates even most of the parents who have been dragged to the theater.
Of course, the problem is that this crassness reaps financial rewards, or at least doesn’t actively hurt them. The very irritating “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” with its “Midnight Cowboy” references and acapella covers of “Cecilia,” is the fourth-highest-grossing movie worldwide this year, making more traditional family fare seem awfully passé. Perhaps that’s one reason why “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the new children’s film from the directing duo of Will Speck and Josh Gordon, felt so refreshing. It’s a kids movie, but for kids!
Based on the popular children’s book of the same name, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” begins when down-on-his-luck stage magician Hector (Javier Bardem) discovers a crocodile named Lyle who walks upright and can sing – but, crucially, cannot talk, although considering that he composes multiple original lyrics over the course of the film, maybe this is a distinction more of Lyle’s convenience than anything else. Lyle is played by pop singer Shawn Mendes in perhaps the least annoying instance of stunt casting in film history: After all, all he’s asked to do is sing.
Though Hector wants Lyle to be part of his act, Lyle has stage fright, which leads Hector to leave the crocodile at their New York City home for several months while he scrapes together funds on a sparsely-attended nationwide stage sojourn. Lyle, justifiably hurt by this abandonment, stays behind in the empty house until the arrival of its new tenants: anxious middle-schooler Josh (Winslow Fegerty), well-meaning helicopter mom Katie (Constance Wu), and mildly clueless dad Joseph (Scoot McNairy). The family discovers Lyle, quickly gets over the fact that a crocodile is living in their home, and learns to love him and his hidden talent, all while running increasingly afoul of their nosy, nasty downstairs neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman).
The entire production of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is shot through with a disarming sincerity, what seems like an earnest desire by everyone involved to make something like a throwback family feature. The performers are giving it their all, particularly Bardem, who seems delighted to perform multiple musical numbers and wear silly costumes. The CGI animals, while not groundbreaking, have a weight and presence that is sadly not a given by today’s Hollywood standards (again, I noted the contrast, this time between “Lyle, Lyle” and the execrable creature effects of Disney’s recent live action “Pinocchio” remake). The filmmakers, who primarily worked in adult comedy before this movie, fill it with fun visual flourishes without succumbing to the hyperactive, fill-every-frame-with-40-things tendencies of a lot of modern kids films. And, of course, there’s the story content itself, which manages to take on some mature subjects while staying grounded in its fantastical, child-focused reality.
It’s also kind of a weird movie, in a pleasing way. The one adult thing I had to explain to my nine-year-old, who attended the screening with me, was the existence of loan sharks, and that was sandwiched between a homeowners association meeting and a played-completely-straight portrayal of a panic attack. There’s also a surprisingly affecting throughline in the film about stage parenting and the damage that can cause kids who just don’t want the spotlight. And yet, Speck and Gordon (and screenwriter William Davies) trust their audience to be able to follow these things, to be OK with some elevated stakes for a while, so long as they’re also being served with another musical number or a comedic scene featuring a kid eating garbage.
I don’t know that I’ll be thinking very much about “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” in a week’s time. It’s not groundbreaking stuff; there have been better kids movies; I’m not really a fan of Mendes’s music. But in a world where so much media is directed at people like me, where every family film is delivered with a smirk and an eyeroll, it was nice to see a movie that cared about entertaining someone else for a change. If you have young kids, you should take them to it and have a good time.
