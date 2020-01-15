Denise Meyer was only 30 years old and a mother of two small children when she lost her husband, Jim, just before Christmas of 1983 due to a tragic accident. Her husband had fallen off a roof trying to fix a lightbulb on their home’s outdoor Christmas lights. Now, over 35 years since his death, Meyer has published a book that has helped her — and others — deal with the grief of unexpectedly losing a loved one, and it’s at the top of several Amazon bestseller lists.
“This one is taking off on me, and it’s one I’m particularly fond of,” Meyer said.
Meyer, a Hugo resident and regular Masquers Theater performer, has self-published four books so far, but her fifth, “Dying to Stay,” a creative nonfiction work about her husband’s death and events that occurred following his death, was released just after Christmas. Since then, it’s hit No. 1 on Amazon’s new releases under the categories of bereavement and grief and love and loss, as well as No. 5 on romance new releases, and No. 74 in romance overall.
“For a self-published book, you expect to sell the first few days to people you know — family, friends — and then it’ll dwindle off to nothing,” Meyer said. “This has been pretty steady all along.”
She estimates that she sold 250 copies in the first 36 hours of the book’s release on Dec. 26, and she has been getting consistent orders of around 10 copies per day since then, which she said is rare for her.
Meyer’s start in writing
Following the death of her husband, Meyer needed something new to do as a way to deal with the grief, so she took up her childhood dream of writing.
“Really, I was writing for therapy because I wanted to take my mind off of other things,” Meyer said.
She started drafting a book she categorized as “psy-fi,” fiction about psychics. She plunked out a story on the typewriter and hand-wrote notes in as she went. But soon the busyness of working full-time and raising two kids on her own got to be too much, so the manuscript was stuffed in a box. That is, until Meyer’s daughter found it by accident and began reading it.
“She started reading it, unbeknownst to me. I get home one day, and she’s waving this page at me. She goes, ‘OK, where’s the rest of this?’ I said, ‘What?’ ‘This book you wrote,’” Meyer recalled. She told her daughter she hadn’t finished it, and her daughter pushed her to do so.
“I said, ‘Look at it, it’s typewritten. Who is going to enter this into a computer for me?’ But she wouldn’t give up.”
When her daughter went off to college, she took the pages of Meyer’s manuscript with her and typed them into a computer, hand-written notes, typos and all.
“She came home during her Christmas break and handed me the disk, and she said, ‘Here, it’s all of it. Now finish it. There’s no excuse now,’” she said.
Meyer kept putting it off, making excuses, for about a year after that, until her daughter posted it on the art-sharing website DeviantArt without Meyer’s permission. When her daughter told her that people were responding well to the manuscript and were demanding more, Meyer finally decided to finish the book.
Since then, she’s written three others.
A beginning to healing
Meyer knew early on following Jim’s death that she would write about him and her experience with his death, including some strange coincidences and things that happened following his passing (the details of which she declined to share outside of her book), but it never felt like the right time. Until 2019. There’s too much grief involved in it, and I never got around to it and never got around to it,” Meyer said. “My grandchildren started asking recently about the grandfather they’ve never met. … As far as they knew, Grandma was always single. ”
She said wanting them to know him was a big factor in writing the book, but she still couldn’t figure out how to craft it. Then, one morning while making her bed, she had what she calls a “Jim thought,” a moment where a thought pops into her head that seems like what her late husband would say.
“It was like my husband said, ‘You’d find it easier to write the story if you let me tell it and not you.’ I mulled it over for a while. I had breakfast, and then I thought, ‘You know that’s really a brilliant idea.’”
She began writing, and it was as if the words just flowed so easily.
“It’s just one of those books that I didn’t have to go back and spend a lot of time fixing things, because it just felt right from the beginning,” she said.
She wrote several chapters and then contacted Jim’s family to tell them what she was working on.
“For the most part, they were all in agreement [that it was OK] and they even came forward with stories of their own. They were behind it all,” Meyer said.
She wrote several chapters and posted it to her DeviantArt account, which she now uses for beta readers, people who read chapters to offer critiques and thoughts.
“I started having people come to me saying, ‘This is the best thing you’ve ever written. We really, really like this,” Meyer said.
In just three months, Meyer had completed the book, which for her was “record-breaking time.”
“This is the one I feel like everything I knew about writing, I did well in this book. And because it was close to my own heart, I think that also comes through,” Meyer said.
A journey in grief
“When I started to write it after all these years — I mean, he died in 1983, and I didn’t write it until 2019 — before I had finished the first chapter, I was crying. And I thought, ‘This is harder than I thought it was going to be.’ It was reliving the grief,” Meyer said.
Meyer grew up Catholic, as did her husband Jim. She said that after his death, she stepped away from her faith.
“I didn’t go into a church unless it was for a wedding or a funeral,” she said. “I had probably said to people just six months ago, ‘I believe in Jim, but I don’t necessarily believe in God,’ and I only believed in Jim because he went out of his way to make sure I did [through those strange occurrences].”
Writing about Jim, his life, and those strange happenings that followed his death helped her realize that maybe she does believe in God after all.
“At the end, I write from my point of view. Until I got to that point, you know, this book probably made me see the whole picture again, and it made me realize that because I believe in Jim, I have to believe in God,” Meyer said.
She thinks it’s that belief that is helping to connect with readers.
“I think people come away saying, yes, it’s a story about surviving grief, finding the will to go on, finding impossible answers to impossible questions, like ‘Are they still out there?’ and the story doesn’t force you to believe any of that,” Meyer said. “And I think people are picking up on that. They’re all telling each other the same thing, … like they’re all reaching out to other people who have gone through some terrible loss and saying ‘Read this. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll feel better and you’ll understand your own grief after reading what she went through.’”
A story finally told
When Meyer finished the book in April, she debated on whether or not to pursue traditional publishing. But the urge to get the story out — even just for her family and friends — kept nagging at her. She planned to release the book in November, but delays kept it from coming out until just after Christmas.
Its timing, she said, that was unplanned but perfect — Jim died just days before Christmas. In addition, she said she thinks that the delayed launch time helped boost sales.
“The timing turned out much better than I ever could’ve planned,” she said.
Meyer’s granddaughter, now age 10, is reading the book about her grandfather for a school project, and that was especially heartwarming to Meyer. One particular moment in a chapter refers to a Strawberry Shortcake dollhouse Jim pieced together for his daughter just before his death. That dollhouse now belongs to Meyer’s granddaughter, and it was a special moment when she asked her grandma, “Is that my dollhouse?”
For Meyer, what satisfies her most is really allowing her husband’s story to shine.
“I figure it’s Jim’s book. Jim wrote it. Jim had his mission,” Meyer said through tears pooling in her eyes. “I’m sort of excited for Jim that it’s successful, because it’s almost like a chance for his own immortality through this story, that people could get to know what a really nice guy he was — that he may not have lived long, but he had a purpose. And I’m thrilled that my grandkids will get to read the story. And it’s nice that it’s selling, but mostly it’s nice that Jim’s telling the story and people are relating to it.”
You can find “Dying to Stay,” by D.L. Meyer on Amazon.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.