The “John Wick” franchise is a great example of the benefits and setbacks inherent to being a surprise success in Hollywood. As the film series – about the world’s most determined, hangdog assassin (played with lovable understatement by Keanu Reeves) – has grown in popularity, it’s received more and more resources for each installment, which in turn has allowed each film to increase in scope. Too much of a good thing can be wonderful, but the latest installment, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” also feels a lot like getting drunk: It’s very fun moment to moment, but you’ll walk out of the theater a bit hungover.
Let’s dispense with the plot quickly, because the plots of these films have gotten progressively nonsensical and unimportant with each release: In a reality that features a worldwide, arcane underworld organization called The High Table, John Wick is on the run after breaking several of the organization’s important rules. In “Chapter 4,” he learns that The High Table will stop chasing him if he kills one particular Table member in single combat. To do that, however, he’ll have to face off against a variety of dangerous new enemies, including foes played by martial arts movie legends like Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen, and more.
Even as the movies’ box office draws have gone up, an emerging narrative with the Wick films is that the first installment – a constrained-by-comparison outing where Wick’s retired hitman kills his way through a single crime family in an outsized act of revenge – is the best one, thanks to its tight plotting, more intimate and focused fight scenes, and lack of distracting world-building. While I still enjoy the first movie, I’ve appreciated director Chad Stahelski’s ambition to take the combat and violence in each film to new, more gonzo heights. That said, “Chapter 4” is the first time I’ve wondered if the team should have exercised just the slightest modicum of restraint.
If you have any kind of affinity for the subject matter, the movie is gorgeous, both in its depictions of stunning fight choreography and in its cinematography generally, with the most fluid and confident camera work of the series and a never-ending supply of seedy neon lighting. The movie’s epic length (coming in at a whopping two hours and 49 minutes) also allows Wick’s supporting cast to do some satisfying character work, particularly Yen as Wick’s blind hitman nemesis and Shamier Anderson as a bounty hunter who wants to drive up the price on Wick’s head. Even the script, though sweaty in its attempts to set up the film’s final confrontation, has an interesting thematic subtext this time, with the cast’s repeated queries to Wick about how it’s all going to end standing in for the open question of how long a beloved series can go on before diminishing returns set in.
Of course, all of this is secondary to the action setpieces, which are insane, impressive, and indulgent – mostly in a good way. All of the Wick sequels attempt to outdo the previous films in the series, and “Chapter 4” is no exception, from a battle with arrows, throwing stars, and nunchucks in a Japanese hotel to a water-soaked ax fight in a German nightclub to a stunning overhead tracking shot as Wick slays his way through an abandoned Paris apartment. Each of these scenes is funny, inventive, and intricately choreographed, with obvious care given to making each one feel unique and even character-driven. Case in point: When I learned that Yen was playing a blind assassin, I was skeptical of the film’s ability to portray the character as anything other than supernatural. Much to my surprise, however, the movie does a great job of integrating Yen into the franchise’s heightened reality, giving him a fighting style that, while not “realistic” in the typical sense of the word, feels very specific to the way he would have to dispatch his foes.
While I appreciate the amount and variety of the action, there are moments here and there where a less indulgent eye could have helped pick up the pace. This is definitely true of the story (there are three to five expository scenes that could be cut with little consequence), but also of the fight scenes, some of which sag with a bit of shagginess the series has previously avoided. It’s nothing major – maybe only use one tracking shot instead of two, or have Wick defeat only three pairs of henchmen in a scene rather than five – but the best fight scenes have their own little narrative, rising action, and climax. Some of the battles in “Chapter 4” feel in need of some trimming to create that satisfying arc.
Still, my critiques shouldn’t put off anyone who’s interested in seeing “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which is a lot of fun even in its gargantuan state. Stahelski, Reeves, and company are doing something pretty unique in mainstream Hollywood filmmaking right now: big-budget, violent action with legible camerawork and compelling fight choreography. In a landscape where most blockbuster fight scenes have three muddy close-up cuts on a single movement, relish John Wick’s long, wide camera takes: The movie can do that because Reeves is actually performing the fight scenes. I greedily drank them in, so I don’t mind that I got a little drunk.
