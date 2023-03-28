The “John Wick” franchise is a great example of the benefits and setbacks inherent to being a surprise success in Hollywood. As the film series – about the world’s most determined, hangdog assassin (played with lovable understatement by Keanu Reeves) – has grown in popularity, it’s received more and more resources for each installment, which in turn has allowed each film to increase in scope. Too much of a good thing can be wonderful, but the latest installment, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” also feels a lot like getting drunk: It’s very fun moment to moment, but you’ll walk out of the theater a bit hungover.

Let’s dispense with the plot quickly, because the plots of these films have gotten progressively nonsensical and unimportant with each release: In a reality that features a worldwide, arcane underworld organization called The High Table, John Wick is on the run after breaking several of the organization’s important rules. In “Chapter 4,” he learns that The High Table will stop chasing him if he kills one particular Table member in single combat. To do that, however, he’ll have to face off against a variety of dangerous new enemies, including foes played by martial arts movie legends like Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen, and more.

