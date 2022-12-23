Ever since I was very young, my family and I have watched “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Christmas Eve following our fondue feast. At my younger age, this was the most dreaded tradition of the holiday season because I was so antsy for Santa to arrive I didn’t want to have to sit through some boring black-and-white movie before being sent to bed. There were a few years I hid the DVD because I wanted to prevent the inevitable. I am relieved I never destroyed the disc, so perhaps some part of me knew I’d grow fond of the story … eventually.
I don’t know when the transition from hatred to hankering to see it happened, but everything about the film is a work of art. From the opening scene with the angels talking with Clarence to the end with the bells ringing on the tree and George Bailey (James Stewart) winking.
For those who weren’t forced to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life,” it takes George Bailey on a “Christmas Carol,” retrospective journey to discover his life mattered. Every year, I cannot help but hope that Billy doesn’t misplace the deposit and that George can get out of town after his father dies, but to no avail. Just when he feels it’d be a good decision to end his life due to financial ruin looming over his head, the angel Clarence shows Bailey what his family and community would have looked like if he never existed.
It is a simple message served to the audience. Even though it seems Hollywood has tried to replicate this similar story of representing the highs and lows of life, none do it as well – or hold a flame to – “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The movie brings a sense of whimsical possibility and offers the viewers a time to reflect on the positive impact they have had on others around them.
Watching this old film each year can ground someone to not get so caught up in all the daily struggles life brings, which could be much needed after the bizarre past few years of struggle and uncertainty.
In the saturated genre of Christmas films, there aren’t any current Christmas flicks that offer as deep of a message as “It’s a Wonderful Life.” What is great about the movie is that it is a subtle Christmas message focused around being thankful for being alive and giving to others without the fanfare of Santa Claus or receiving presents.
I was recently speaking with someone who described how Christmas seems to have lost some of its magic due to how materialistic the season seems to have gotten. So it could be worthwhile to watch or rewatch “It’s a Wonderful Life” to remember the value of spending time with family and friends during the season.
I’m sure many of the Forest Lake Times readers have seen the movie before, but perhaps this is the year to rope some of your younger family members into watching it. Put cellphones away for the two-hour story and enjoy the ride it takes you on. Perhaps this is the year you try to start the tradition of watching it on Christmas Eve, morning or day to get a dose of thankfulness that should always be at the root of the holiday.
