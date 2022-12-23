Ever since I was very young, my family and I have watched “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Christmas Eve following our fondue feast. At my younger age, this was the most dreaded tradition of the holiday season because I was so antsy for Santa to arrive I didn’t want to have to sit through some boring black-and-white movie before being sent to bed. There were a few years I hid the DVD because I wanted to prevent the inevitable. I am relieved I never destroyed the disc, so perhaps some part of me knew I’d grow fond of the story … eventually.

I don’t know when the transition from hatred to hankering to see it happened, but everything about the film is a work of art. From the opening scene with the angels talking with Clarence to the end with the bells ringing on the tree and George Bailey (James Stewart) winking.

