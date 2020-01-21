Barring another spring of wild weather, it should be a return to normal operations at the Ironhorse Railroad Park this year. So says owner Erik Thompson of the park on Morgan Avenue in Chisago Lake Township, between Scandia and Chisago City.
For the past two-plus seasons, Thompson has operated on a reduced schedule largely due to the tornado that hit the north metro in July 2017. The tornado took down 50 to 60 trees on the Ironhorse Central grounds and damaged buildings. Thompson and volunteers spent the summer of 2017 and 2018 on cleanup and repairs before reopening to private events and tours last summer.
That will change on a grand scale this summer. Thompson’s goal is to resume park and railroad museum hours Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July through October. Museum tours and train rides will be offered, and the picnic grounds and petting zoo will both be in action.
Special tours will be offered in May and June by appointment for school field trips and other group outings, Thompson said.
There will also be additions to the railroad historical park. Four years ago, Thompson purchased a triple combine railroad car from the city of Ladysmith, Wisconsin. The rail car was built in 1930 for the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. It operated in Indiana and Ohio for 20 years before its transfer to the Soo Line Railroad in Minnesota. From 1950 through 1962, it was used as a passenger, baggage and mail car on a Soo branch line from Thief River Falls to Duluth.
For its final 20 years of rail service, the car was tasked to the Soo’s bridge and building department as the private quarters for the department’s superintendent. It was based in Ladysmith and eventually sold to the Wisconsin city, where it became part of a community rail display.
The car was moved the 100 miles from Ladysmith to the park on Nov. 6-7 of last year. STS of Comfrey and Anderson Wrecking Service of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, were key cogs in moving the rail car. It will be part of the park’s rolling stock display this summer and fall.
History ties
The Ironhorse Railroad Park dates to 1963, when twin brothers Richard and Robert Thompson and several friends launched the museum on Richard Thompson’s farm north of Bone Lake. Erik is Richard’s son.
The acquisition of steam engine No. 4 from the rock trap plant in Dresser, Wisconsin, was the centerpiece of the 1963 move and remains the pride and joy of the museum and park, Thompson said.
Thompson said he is now exploring the use of the steam engine on dates during the 2020 season. A diesel-power engine is used for most train rides at the park.
The addition of the triple combine car, Thompson said, is in keeping with the mission for the park established by his father and uncle nearly 60 years ago.
“It fits our museum mission,” Thompson said. “Dad always wanted us to be a branch line railroad museum.”
The railroad park patterns itself under the branch railroad theme much like the old Northern Pacific branch line that once connected Wyoming and Taylors Falls with stops in Chisago City, Lindstrom, Center City and Shafer. Rail cars with multiple uses – passengers, mail and baggage – were needed on branch lines.
Thompson’s goal was to preserve railroad history, Erik Thompson said.
That history will continue in 2020, and the memory of the two founders will be kept alive. Erik lost his uncle in 2003, and his father passed away in February 2014, leaving him to carry on the legacy.
The new connection to history is the birth of a daughter to Erik and Trena Thompson. Lovisa Thompson was born on Oct. 29, 2019. Her name is the middle name of Erik’s great-great-grandmother Anna Lovisa Alex, a pioneer of Chisago County in the early 1870s.
“She carries on the family history,” her father said.
