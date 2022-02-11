I know watching commentaries of TV shows and movies is probably the last form of entertainment for most people to wind down an evening, but there’s one that I’d recommend for anyone who loves Disney, or is intrigued by the animation process.
“Into the Unknown: Making Frozen II” is a six-episode documentary on the creatives (filmmakers, animators, songwriters, and cast members) behind the hit film, streamed on Disney+. It walks through the challenges of creating a solid follow-up to its predecessor, and the creativity and breakthroughs that ultimately led to its success as the highest grossing animated film of all time, and the tenth-highest grossing film of all time.
At the helm and forefront of the film is Jennifer Lee, screenwriter and film co-director of “Frozen” and “Frozen II” with a new role as chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios. She now has to juggle those additional duties as well as develop storylines for the film and steer a massive team of animators and other creators in creating a worthy follow-up. At her side is co-director Christopher Buck. With Buck’s upbringing in animation, and Lee’s expertise in written story, the two have to create a deep, new, and complex plot for the characters.
One of the biggest threads the documentary shows is the struggle of what the song “Show Yourself” is actually about. In the first episode, which begins one year out from the world premiere of “Frozen II,” Buck and Lee are grappling with Oscar-winning songwriters Bobby and Kristen Lopez about what the song “Show Yourself” is revealing in terms of the story. It’s not until the third episode that Lopezes make a significant change that finally connects and resonates with Lee. It’s fascinating to know what is one of the most pivotal and touching moments in the movie was so close to the chopping block.
The film also follows the Lopezes’ creative process in “Some Things Never Change” and “Lost in the Woods,” and includes interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the recording process with the orchestra and the voice actors, featuring the main cast of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff, as well as Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood.
We’re given a glimpse into how the animation process works as the documentary follows animator Malerie Walters who animates the moment Elsa runs up a cliff and stops at the edge at the end of the song “Into the Unknown,” only to be told it doesn’t work and should redo it — and we’re excited to see how the correction turns out as the final product.
What really captured my attention for the whole series was how tied together the entire creative process works: from writing the perfect song so it fits perfectly into the plot, to the nuances of movement in the animation process, to voice acting, sound mixing, orchestrating, and how editing the story after early audience screenings can affect so many departments and people.
The film concludes the 12-month journey with the Frozen II premiere, and the celebration of another blockbuster hit.
And yet, while the behind-the-scenes look connects the audience to the process of a Disney-animated movie, the emotions of the creators — from the exhausted frustration of not feeling like something is right to the joys of finding the answer — is what makes this a hidden gem on Disney’s streaming service, and should be a solid argument for more streaming services to produce behind-the-scenes documentaries of their own films.
