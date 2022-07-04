As a teenager, I was convinced I was going to be a CIA agent. Forget the fact I wasn’t the best at foreign languages, capture the flag, or generally anything to do with physical fitness that wasn’t ballet-based. While I loved the idea of being an ultra-cool detective, I also had no history of international travel – other than a single trip to Mexico and Canada. In addition to my lack of natural abilities and experience, I also didn’t have perfect 20/20 vision, then a pre-requisite for being a field officer.
Though I eventually gave up on my teenage dream to have an adventurous life of spying in some overseas country, I still kept my love alive of the career I’d never attain through some form of entertainment.
I recently came across “I Spy,” a podcast in which an intelligence officer (whether foreign or domestic, or international) tells a single story from their time in the field. From former KGB, Mossad and CIA agents, to non-formal spies for other agencies like the Secret Service or the FBI, there have been such fascinating tales from those who go under cover for their jobs, and they share those stories in a first-person narrative.
Since the podcast first premiered in the fall of 2019, there have been 27 episodes. It’s currently in its fourth season, with episodes still coming out. And the stories that are coming from that podcast are thrilling.
One FBI agent who worked for the ATF unit went under cover as a Hells Angel biker. Another jumped out of a plane and suffers severe burns, only to be saved by a friendly indigenous tribe who assists in the exfiltration of the agent. A German was recruited by the KGB and finds a life in America, only to defect.
Their stories are riveting, intense, and endlessly fascinating.
This podcast could’ve easily turned into something over-produced – a sort of extra big affair that could easily take over the power of the stories. But instead, the producers decided to let the stories themselves be the draw.
The narration of the stories is nearly entirely told by the agents themselves. There are no voice-overs, no narration or extra-booming voices just for show. Instead, the simplistic nature of the podcast’s approach as basically a microphone for these agents and their sagas is what makes it more enriching.
There are some episodes in which some details are still left Top Secret, and therefore can’t be disclosed to the public – for instance, in the premier episode, we know that Jonna Mendez is sent to a capital city somewhere in Asia. But other than where the operation took place, the details of what she was sent to do and how she pulled off her mission somewhat ill-equipped, was fascinating. You’re riveted listening to her explain how she managed to get what she was sent to retrieve, believing it’s all for a good reason – and are left with a twisted ending.
Some offer key and unique insights into moments in history – either a thread we’ve never heard before, or revisiting a story that made headlines but has since been mostly forgotten through the decades, such is the case in the episode “The Jumper.”
Each episode is its own story, so you can jump around as you wish, or just listen straight through each season.
I Spy, produced by Foreign Policy, can be found wherever you listen to podcasts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.