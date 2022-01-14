The gang of monsters is back for a fourth iteration of the franchise, but the spell has largely worn off, though it isn’t completely devoid of entertainment.
Dracula (Brian Hull), still sentimental over his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez), is having a hard time accepting son-in-law Johnny (Andy Samberg) into the family. As he prepares to turn over the key to the hotel to Mavis and Johnny and begin retirement, Drac’s annoyance over Johnny’s exuberance leads to an accident of monstrous proportions. An invention by Van Helsing, the “monsterfication ray” accidentally turns Johnny into a monster, while it turns the monsters into humans, including Drac.
To cure the problem before it’s too late, Johnny and Drac, followed shortly by Mavis and the rest of the crew, rush across the globe to find a magical crystal that will reverse the effects of the ray.
While Sony’s animation team has had a few strong contenders in the world of film animation, it also has a long history of trailing Pixar movies in producing hits. “Hotel Transylvania” was one of the big successes for the company, raking in a total of $1.3 billion with its first three movies.
While the first three saw success at the box office (to mixed reviews), “Transformania” felt slapped together by screenwriter and creator Genndy Tartakovsky.
In a film where the entire story world demands imagination, “Transformania” hardly felt like an adventure.
The plot is simplistic: accidentally create a problem, then send the characters on a quest to solve the problem, while making the dad and son-in-law bond. Part of what makes an interesting quest are the hurdles the hero(es) must overcome to attain their goal. In this case, it’s trekking across South America to find a magic crystal. Getting to the crystal never really felt like it was work. Drac and Johnny don’t really have many bonding moments — only one that really felt devoid of the necessary conversation. The character development is mostly just focused on Drac, while no one else really has a storyline.
Part of what makes animation fun is what can be created in the imagination — scary monsters that are actually fun and funny, a hotel with not-so-spooky but fun quirks. The visuals as the group trekked across the South American landscape didn’t bring anything exciting. The graphics could also have been more imaginative in Johnny’s “monster” look, going for a classic green dragon appearance.
Yet “Transformania” isn’t devoid of entertainment value, either.
It’s packed with slapstick comedy, a sure way to get kids to laugh, with moments like pratfalls in the mud or being attacked by a swarm of mosquitoes or group of piranhas. Drac as a human trekking through the rainforest is gleefully comedic. Johnny’s exuberance and positivity play perfectly opposite Dracula’s annoyance.
And the mash-up of monsters as humans is one of the more entertaining parts of the movie.
The direction by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska brought out some great acting by the voice actors in their roles, but couldn’t save Brian Hull the fate of simply not being Adam Sandler, who previously voiced the role, though Hull still did great work.
In the end, there are new bonds made, lives saved, and laughs along the way, and children will find it funny and exciting.
But all of that doesn’t really matter, because, in the end, the company is set to accomplish its moderate goal: entertain children without being overboard in the scary or dark department while offering parents a breather, while mildly entertaining them. Fans of the franchise (at this point, children who would’ve seen the first film in its release as young children would now be seeing the fourth installment as older teenagers) will still pack the theaters, and parents of now-young-children will want an evening of “cinema babysitter” for their kids.
That is why the movie will still be a hit for the franchise, no more, no less.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.