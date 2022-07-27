hallelujah01.jpg
Photo Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Leonard Cohen documentary reminds us why “Hallelujah” resonates for all

There are different ways a song can make a lasting impression. You will groan or laugh at a bad song. A good song may stick in your memory and come up from time to time. But a great song will give you chills and move you to tears. It will be a song that lives for decades, beloved across generations. Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” made popular by Jeff Buckley and from the soundtrack from the 2001 Dreamworks hit “Shrek,” is one of those songs.

