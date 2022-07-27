Leonard Cohen documentary reminds us why “Hallelujah” resonates for all
There are different ways a song can make a lasting impression. You will groan or laugh at a bad song. A good song may stick in your memory and come up from time to time. But a great song will give you chills and move you to tears. It will be a song that lives for decades, beloved across generations. Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” made popular by Jeff Buckley and from the soundtrack from the 2001 Dreamworks hit “Shrek,” is one of those songs.
Whatever your opinions on Leonard Cohen himself, it’s undeniable the song has permeated into nearly every genre of music, with hundreds of artists covering the song in concerts or recording their own versions of the song. But the journey of the song, and its songwriter, is ripe with both conflict and resolution.
And that’s what “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a journey, a song” directors Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine want you to know: that the story of the song almost parallels the life of the songwriter himself.
Like many artists, Leonard Cohen was a conflicted songwriter. A lover and speaker of poetry, he found his solace in writing, using it to navigate and try to express sentiments about life. It’s that life that takes shape in the early moments of the movie, adapting the highlights of the years before the “Hallelujah” album into a highlight reel.
In the first third of the movie, you’re not really sure of its intentions: is it a reflection more on Leonard’s life than the song itself?
It was a slow grind in the beginning, trying to find the thread, the direction, of the story.
But despite a quiet, almost unpronounced opening, the beginning came back around when you begin to understand Cohen: always trying to search for the purpose of life, and scavenging for words that would help him make sense of them. It was how he journeyed through his thoughts on marriage, love, and family; on thoughts on faith (he grew up Jewish, and later became a monk after six years of studying Zen Buddhism) and society.
And in his searching for expression of various aspects of life, he compiled dozens of verses – estimates range at 180 – for “Hallelujah” over five years. He anguished over “Hallelujah,” not being able to complete the song, struggling to form its lyrics and melody. With the help of music producer John Lissauer, who worked with Cohen on the song for his album, the two felt they had a song Cohen had imagined. But it had a poor reception by his music label, and it suffered a critical silence in the world until Jeff Buckley loved it.
The story about how “Hallelujah” became what it is today, the various artists and the renditions they played, seems less exciting than it is. When something strikes the right chord with other artists, they can easily be overzealous to praise the work, often in excess for a non-artist audience. But the documentary never seems to go too far, like a musician understanding how a soft note can hit just as hard as a loud chord.
It begs the question, then: can someone who may not be knowledgable of the song or Cohen’s work appreciate the movie? I’d argue yes. Because while the film is focused on the song itself and how it became such a transcendent hit, the composition of interviews and thoughts from those who knew Cohen, footage of past Cohen interviews and concerts, and a focus on Cohen’s life itself, helps orchestrate the power the song holds.
And like the resonating voices of a crowd of thousands together singing a simple one-word refrain can breath life to the heavens, the movie’s composition of the life of “Hallelujah” rushes air back into the song’s sails, reminding us once again the simple beauty that song has given the world over.
