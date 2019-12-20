Senior Maria Schield was excited to go to prom last year. Her friends in the special education department at the high school were excited for her, too.
“A lot of students were asking me questions about it,” Shield said. “They wanted me to show them pictures of my dress and talk about plans for my corsage, hair and makeup.”
John Christensen, then-senior in the special education department at the high school, also wanted to go. So Schield brought him to the dance with the assistance of high school special education teacher Kayla Oakley, for whom Schield had been a teaching assistant that year. Christensen stayed for roughly an hour before he was ready to go home, but that night stuck with Schield.
“I’ve really never seen him have that much fun before. … I just thought it was really cool to see him [at prom],” Schield said. “I was thinking about why we didn’t have an event for them around their needs so it’s easier for them to go.”
Recognizing that the next year would be her last year in high school and the only year she’d get to share a high school experience with her sister Emily, who also has special needs, Schield wanted help give her sister similar high school experiences to the ones she’s had and be able to share them with her.
‘A Night to Shine’
Over the summer, Maria began working on developing a dance specifically for special needs students. She titled it “A Night to Shine.”
“I knew I’d want to make the effort in creating some fun event for them to have memories at the school,” Maria said.
She began her research by learning from other schools who host similar events, such as Stillwater High School, and researching pricing and budgetary needs for decorations, music and food.
“I’d email my links with information, budget items, decorations, and other ideas to Miss Oakley, and as soon as we came back to school, we met,” Maria said.
Oakley and Maria’s vision for the dance is for a smaller crowd, less intense lighting, and lower-volume music to best accommodate the students.
“I [have] a lot of students who will cover their ears if the music is too loud in the classroom,” Oakley said.
The dance would also start earlier and not be as long. Most important, Oakley added, is that the dance will be free for students and that formal attire will not be required.
“We want to make it clear that we don’t want financial things to get in the way of having [them] attend,” Oakley said.
Because the event will be planned and executed in a significantly shorter time compared to traditional annual student dances, Schield and Oakley are hoping for community support, either by financial donation or donation of time or goods, to help offset the costs. They are also hoping that the community can rally around families whose students want to attend the event in formal attire but cannot afford it.
“We’re just trying to give high school kids a high school experience,” Maria said. “They all have different perspectives on things, and they deserve to have the memories we all have and sometimes take for granted.”
Student support
Once Oakley and Maria felt like they had a solid enough plan, they began advertising for help, and word spread about the event prior to the mid-November initial interest meeting for student volunteers. Schield had discussed the dance with some of her friends who have a similar love and passion for special education students, but didn’t expect what she saw when she walked into the meeting. Neither did Oakley.
“We had around 30 people show up,” Oakley said with a grin on her face. Tears formed in Oakley’s eyes as she thought about Maria’s efforts and the students rallying around the cause.
“It’s incredible. It just melts my heart. My students, they’re really a minority of the school, and they’re the most diverse as far as needs and students in the school. It just melts my heart to know that she wants to come and help, and 30 other students want to help, too,” Oakley said. “I don’t have words, because I love my students so much, and it’s incredible to see a group of young people be so passionate and want to help their peers.”
Maria said seeing so many student volunteers show up for the meeting opened her eyes to see that she’s not alone in her love of students with special needs.
“I’ve never talked to them before, and them showing up and showing their interest surprised me, and I got very excited about it,” Maria said.
The students have now formed committees to get the planning underway for event to be held at the high school’s north field house on March 14.
For those interested in helping, contact Oakley at koakley@flaschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.