When I meet people in the Forest Lake area and I tell them I live in the Twin Cities, I am usually greeted with the same comment: “Why?” My response has typically been that the 30-minute drive gives me time to indulge in my newfound love for podcasts. It seems like every celebrity ranging from F-list to B-list is a podcast host (none of these are recommended, don’t worry), and popular podcast hosts have managed to hoist themselves onto the letter-grade list of fame.
The podcast market is saturated with shows made for everyone ranging in topics of news, societal commentary and – the best of all – storytelling.
There is something almost intimate about listening to a podcast of a story about a stranger unfold in a way that bridges the gap between the listener and subject of the story. If a podcast is done well, I get to know the characters and can understand and empathize with the experiences being shared.
There are a few basic qualities that make a podcast good in my perspective: excellent storytelling that doesn’t confuse the listener, an intriguing plot, and the ability to create a visual experience through an audio medium. All of the five following podcasts fall under the umbrella of minor suspense and drama, but are rooted in the art of storytelling.
5. “Do You Know Mordechai?”
A common theme for many of the podcasts that interest me are focused on con artists. Some are more vicious than others, and seek to financially and emotionally destroy their victims. However, “Do You Know Mordechai?” tells the story of a more creative con man, who isn’t robbing the people he enmeshes his life with. The host Kathleen Goldhar talks with victims and, surprisingly, even Mordechai himself in this podcast. The episode when she interviews Mordechai offers a perspective you typically don’t get to see when hearing about the exploits of a conman.
A final note about why this show is fascinating: he conned intelligent and well-off women. I think most people can agree that they don’t think they could easily be conned. Perhaps someone may listen and realize they know Mordechai.
4. “Alligator Candy”
An advertisement for the podcast “Alligator Candy” came up while I was listening to a different podcast, but the 30-second endorsement led me to assume it’d be an enticing story to dive into.
The host David Kushner shares the story about life after his brother was killed when they were children.
No, the podcast isn’t about finding the killer, as the crime was quickly solved. Instead, the show turns its focus to the grieving process for him, his parents and his other surviving brother.
It was a short listen, with 30-minute episodes that masterfully interweaves the narratives and perspectives of his family members together with what they remember from this time in their lives but also how they recover.
I have never experienced a personal loss as great as this family, but it’s a powerful and moving story about surviving, grieving, and moving on with life despite the tragedy they faced.
3. “S-Town”
My interpretation of the critically acclaimed “S-Town” is that it’s an interesting view into normal life. It isn’t extravagant or beautiful all the time; it’s dirty, gritty and doesn’t always have a happy ending.
The first few episodes suggest it’ll follow suit. It takes a few unexpected turns that start with investigating a murder to searching for buried treasure, but the heart of it is a story about John B. McLemore’s life.
Anyone who listens to “S-Town” could connect aspects of their lives to McLemore, and that’s what makes this show successful.
The story of this is an onion: Layers and layers get peeled back that could result in some tears along the way.
2. “Normal Gossip”
In what was probably a predictable and fitting moment, my hair stylist – who works in a profession that is stereotyped with chit-chat and gossip – recommended the podcast “Normal Gossip” to me at a recent appointment. Despite its title, the show is not as superficial or mean-hearted as one might expect. In each episode, the host tells the story of a “friend of a friend” that was submitted by someone close to the main character of the story. For example, in the first episode of season two, titled “Grandma’s ‘Best Friend’ Dot”, children submitted a story about an incident among their parents and grandparents that happened in the ‘80s. It is a great start to the latest season. In the podcast, each episode tells a dramatic and intriguing story of a stranger, often with a jaw-dropping kicker. The host does an excellent job at making it humorous, too. It achieves its purpose through telling random stories that are entertainingly shocking.
1. “Something Was Wrong”
After listening to “Normal Gossip,” I began thinking of “Something Was Wrong” as its higher-stakes, darker sibling. This is a show that offers listeners tools to better understand and spot potential red flags of the people they interact with.
The host Tiffany Reese invites guests, who are normal people, onto the show for each episode to tell their story of something that went wrong. It’s not just a show that discusses romantic relationships that went sour. It also features other “red flag” stories. For instance, in season four she talks with survivors of Jonestown, the cult from which the idiom “drink the Kool-Aid” is derived. Another season focuses on two family’s friendship that took a fatal turn.
The show is fascinating because each guest shares their story with hindsight knowledge. It gives viewers a note of caution about the world around them and how not every person you meet has your best interest. Often it feels as though the guest is speaking directly to you about their experience, and there’s a sense of greater understanding that comes from that.
