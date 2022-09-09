In July, Netflix released “The Gray Man,” the streaming giant’s latest version of an algorithmically-generated blockbuster. It was boring and ugly – which was a real shame, because it was also the first time Ryan Gosling had been in a movie since “First Man,” which I reviewed for this newspaper three years and 11 months ago.
Gosling is eclectic in his choice of projects, a charming screen presence, and (perhaps most importantly for his stardom) very handsome. He is also an actor whose entire theatrically-released filmography I have watched, most of it in the last year. If you like Gosling but don’t want to watch the bad spy movie, here are five of his best films – focusing primarily on his less seen works than movies you may have already watched, like “The Notebook,” “The Big Short,” and “La La Land.”
1. “The Believer”
Gosling usually pingpongs between two poles: the impish charmer and the stoic, silent type. In “The Believer,” his first theatrically-released starring role, he hasn’t figured out his persona yet, resulting in one of the most unique and layered performances of his career.
In this micro-budget picture shot on low-grade digital film, Gosling plays Daniel Balint, a young Jewish man who decides to hide his heritage and become a Neo-Nazi. In the process, he grapples with the contradictions at the core of what he has become and struggles to rectify his deeply ingrained faith traditions with his own twisted desire for intellectual consistency. One of the most fascinating elements of the film is the way Gosling portrays Daniel’s attempt to live “correctly.” Sure, he’s a hate-filled racist, but he can’t help but find many of his fellow hate-filled racists too uncouth.
2. “Fracture”
“Fracture” ostensibly stars Gosling – who turns in a solid performance, to be sure – but it’s Anthony Hopkins who provides this legal drama’s real frisson. Hopkins plays a man who murders his wife in cold blood and then brilliantly obscures the evidence. The police and district attorney’s office know he did the crime, but they can’t figure out how to prove it to a jury.
The movie’s best scenes are two-handers between Gosling and Hopkins, as the latter flaunts his crime and the former tries to figure out how he did it, all the while being seduced by the killer’s disarming persona. There’s not a lot of subtext to it, but “Fracture” is just a slick, good time.
3. “Drive”
Patient Zero for the stoic end of Gosling’s persona is “Drive,” which is also probably where that persona is used most effectively. In his first of two films with director Nicolas Winding Refn, Gosling plays a reticent getaway driver who is inadvertently caught up in a crime bigger than anything else he’s participated in before. To survive the aftermath of the botched heist, he must rely on his instincts and a brutal, unrelenting will to survive.
“Drive” is primarily an aesthetic pleasure, and Gosling provides the perfect clothing horse for its vibrations – a sculpted, serene mannequin over whom you can drape Newton Thomas Sigel’s moody cinematography, Cliff Martinez’s retro electronic score, and Erin Benach’s scuzzy-chic costuming. It is, ultimately, a movie that is very cool, and Gosling brings the cool factor.
4. “The Place Beyond the Pines”
Out of the two films Gosling has made with Derek Cianfrance, “Blue Valentine” has a better reputation (and arguably a better Gosling performance) than this, but what “The Place Beyond the Pines” lacks in focus, it makes up in scale and ambition. At first, the movie appears to be a simple “man forced into hard times” story, starring Gosling as a well-meaning ne’er-do-well (with a great vocal squeak when he gets nervous) who finds himself in a position to attempt a series of increasingly ill-advised bank robberies. About a third of the way through the film, however, the story changes unexpectedly, focusing on a completely new narrative throughline. Though each individual element of the film has been done before, the way Cianfrance (who also co-wrote the screenplay with Darius Marder and Ben Coccio) weaves them all together speaks to a laudable artistic vision, and a film focused on unforeseen consequences and generational trauma.
5. “The Nice Guys”
We’ll end on a fun one – Gosling’s best performance, and also the best movie he’s ever been in. Written and directed by Shane Black, “The Nice Guys” is a ‘70s noir comedy about a crooked private investigator (Gosling) and an honorable muscle for hire (Russell Crowe) who accidentally get caught up in the murder mystery of an adult film star. As they investigate, they discover that the trail leads back to people more powerful than they’d ever imagined. They also crack a lot of very funny jokes.
It may be a bit raunchy and a bit violent, but “The Nice Guys” is as sweet-hearted as they come, a tale of redemption for two screw-ups who decide to make the best of the seedy world in which they’ve found themselves. Crowe is the grounding force for the narrative’s underlying themes, but Gosling is its needy, insecure id, an endless fount of clueless one-liners and excellent physical comedy. If you like him, you owe it to yourself to watch this movie.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at matineeryan@gmail.com.
