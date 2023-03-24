Extrapolation means to predict a future outcome based on current data and trends that are observed. The new Apple TV+ show “Extrapolations” takes current projections of the climate and begs the questions: “How bad can it get?” and “What could that look like?”
The TV series captures the essence of that word through its futuristic, dystopian – satirical at times – era of environmental degradation. It is akin to Netflix’s “Black Mirror” that portrays stories of a dystopian future where technology is advanced but no one seems to be better off for it. In this same tune, “Extrapolations” captures current trends and exaggeratedly worsens them to an eerie display of environmental disaster. It carves out its own genre in television of realistic, environmental dystopia.
Quite frankly, this show landed in my total top five list of TV shows because each episode is a masterfully crafted vignette of the lives of human beings in this degrading world across eight different years. It’s difficult to successfully pull off telling eight different stories across decades of time while still connecting them, but director Scott Z. Burns made it flow naturally. The common throughline of this show is that human action is hurting the planet, and political and corporate action is needed to remedy it.
“Extrapolations” feels like the movie “Don’t Look Up” starring Leo DiCaprio, as an ironic, satirical representation on how society views environmental or any global disaster. The early episodes of the show are where the satire begins to poke fun at the current state of the world and drives the knife deeper into empty promises, leading to life-altering consequences for the poor while the rich are fine.
It’s humorous in its representation of the character Nick Bilton (Kit Harrington), owner of the big tech company Alpha, that sells voice-activated devices for customers to ask questions or make requests of (*cough, cough* Amazon’s Alexa.) Harrington’s performance in “Extrapolations,” along with all of his many famous co-stars, played their roles well. Harrington specifically was the star for me as the Bilton character, an entirely 180-degree turn from his righteous John Snow role in “Game of Thrones.”
Not every episode of the eight-episode season is a “doomsday” scenario, as there are a couple of episodes that give the viewer reprieve from the drama, but also offer the idea that life will continue on and humanity won’t cease to exist. In most apocalyptic or future dystopia shows or movies, there is one event that alters life into an entirely new society born from those ashes, but this story offers an incredible tale of human persistence.
Burns plays off of current environmental anxieties people may have and creates an entire world and society based on the extreme changes that are predicted. I had to continuously remind myself this is entirely fictional and to enjoy it for what it is, not view it through the lens of seeing the future of the world. But he dances on a fine line between real life and fiction incredibly well, making this show a unique piece of television.
What Burns pulled off is that he didn’t lose a sense of reality that made the show spiral into an unrealistic future that’s so dramatic and hard to believe. Powerful television and movies for me depend on how relatable and real they feel, and this show offers that perfect balance: This plot is far off from today, yet happening around us.
It isn’t an easy task to have an eight-episode series that covers a different year and group of characters but still manage to connect each episode into a cohesive piece of work that stands apart from all other shows on the market right now.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.