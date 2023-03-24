Extrapolations
Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Extrapolation means to predict a future outcome based on current data and trends that are observed. The new Apple TV+ show “Extrapolations” takes current projections of the climate and begs the questions: “How bad can it get?” and “What could that look like?”

The TV series captures the essence of that word through its futuristic, dystopian – satirical at times – era of environmental degradation. It is akin to Netflix’s “Black Mirror” that portrays stories of a dystopian future where technology is advanced but no one seems to be better off for it. In this same tune, “Extrapolations” captures current trends and exaggeratedly worsens them to an eerie display of environmental disaster. It carves out its own genre in television of realistic, environmental dystopia.

Tags

Load comments