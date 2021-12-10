In years past, I’ve shared favorite holiday albums or movies. But instead of keeping with that theme, I’ll share what’s become a holiday tradition in our family: EXIT games, by the company Kosmos.
I’ve always been one for a good mystery: The amount of hours I spent pouring over Nancy Drew books as a child were many. So solving a good mystery usually means a good time.
If you’ve ever participated, or even wanted to participate, in an escape room adventure, EXIT games are essentially an escape room in a box. Collectively, players must complete a series of riddles and puzzles to solve a mystery.
Doing an in-person escape room may offer a better overall experience, with props and whole rooms set up, but EXIT game participants also have a bit more control over the experience, including not having a time limit which could result in being boosted from the room before solving the mystery.
While there are various “escape room in a box” style games available, there are a couple of reasons why the EXIT series by the Kosmos brand sets itself apart.
First, the company comes up with unique stories. The mystery themes run from more “haunted/horror” to treasure hunting to sci-fi to just a case of stolen items. While the stories might not be the most important aspect of the game, I’ve found their stories to be exciting, unique, and fun. From being a treasure hunter in a far off island to a private investigator aboard a ship with stolen documents, the “plot” setup to each of the games adds excitement to solving everything.
A key to users having an enjoyable experience is participating in an escape room that isn’t too difficult nor too easy. Choosing the right difficulty level typically means participants can feel more in control. Kosmos has an easy “dot” system that will help users find the right choices. If you’re a novice, but just want to give it a try, there are plenty of games in that level. And if you get stuck, there are several clues for each puzzle in a game. If you get completely stuck, the answer card is available to you. And if you’re a modern-day sleuth who loves puzzles and mysteries, there are games that’ll stump you, too.
Finally, one of the most important aspects that is often difficult for “escape rooms in a box” to accomplish is making the puzzles and riddles exciting. When you don’t go to a physical escape room, you don’t have the experience of being immersed in a space filled with random items to shuffle through, locks and keys, secret compartments, and hidden doors.
But that doesn’t mean that puzzles can’t be as exciting to solve. Without giving too many hints to any future games away, I’ll say that Kosmos has figured out a way to make solving the various puzzles an actual out-of-the-box experience.
This does mean that puzzles in the box are usually good for a “one-time experience,” as you will need to cut up, tear or punch holes in some of the items to solve the mystery. But that one-time use is well worth the cost.
It’s a great team-building experience, whether with family members or friends.
