The countdown to the Oscars has begun, and as we have done in the past handful of years, contributing writer Ryan Howard and I will soon list out our favorites in some of the top categories in an upcoming issue; “Encanto” was on my list to watch for this year’s animated category.
Normally, I’d keep my adoration quiet for a film until Oscars roundup, but I thought “Encanto” needed a deeper dive, and what a better place to do so than here.
I was a child of the 90s. I grew up under the dynasty of Disney royalty, admiring Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” and Jasmine in “Aladdin.” It’s hard to overstate the musical genius of those classics, but the storylines were less than ideal, as I’ve come to realize as an adult. Now, certainly not all of the Disney-animated movies 25 or more years ago had concerning themes or plot points for young viewers, but many of them were stories that showed young teenagers doing anything to attain the affection of someone, some of them making terribly unwise decisions in the name of it. (Like, you know, lying about who you are or giving your soul to a sea witch.)
But a new era of Disney has emerged in the past decade or so — one where Disney has course-corrected (and has even made fun of its past movies), and where complex emotions about family and life takes center stage, rather than the whims of teenage romance and angst. Like the “Frozen” movies, or “Inside Out.” Like, for instance, “Encanto.”
“Encanto” centers around the Madrigals, a Colombian family who each have a special magical gift — except Mirabel. But she becomes the family’s last hope at retaining the magic when she discovers the magic is in danger.
On the outside, everyone else’s life looks perfect to Mirabel. They have magical powers, they get to use them. And credit to Mirabel, she never lashes out for not having powers.
But when she discovers the magic may be dying out, she goes on a quest to find out why, and how to fix it. In that process of discovery, she finds out that everyone else’s life is actually not as perfect as they make it seem, and the pressures and circumstances surrounding their powers weigh heavily on them.
Mixed in with all of this is a narrative about family dynamics in general, and how hard it can be to find your place and your own voice, whether you’re a black sheep or the favorite, while respecting your elders.
What a powerful narrative.
The music has become a hit, especially “We don’t talk about Bruno,” which has topped “Let it Go” on reaching No. 4 on the Top 100 Billboard’s chart. While I may not be the biggest fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs, this is certainly an album I won’t turn off if it pops up.
And the visuals in “Encanto” — from the vibrant colors of the costumes, to the way the magical house is utilized — is all a confirmation Disney did well thinking about the details.
“Encanto” may be a recent movie, but it’s a hit worthy of attention to help families navigate and discuss expectations and pressures.
