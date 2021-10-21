“Dune,” the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel, is a movie all about the vibes. If you’re on its stylistic wavelength, you’ll likely find the film a sumptuous visual display, with a brawny score by Hans Zimmer and a bunch of famous, charismatic actors delivering Lord of Rings-style proclamations of portent. If your vibes are off, however, then you may find it overlong and self-important, impressed with its own scope but lacking a recognizable element of humanity.
I found myself mixed. There were moments I really enjoyed “Dune” — a standout scene or performance here and there, a display of well-rendered visual effects — but the movie felt much longer to me than its two hour and 15 minute runtime, with an unimpressive narrative and an ego almost as big as the massive transport ships that populate the movie’s planetary atmospheres.
Quickly, the plot: Set in the far, far future, “Dune” follows the exploits of young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), heir to the House Atreides, one of the biggest power broker families in the galaxy. Paul is (potentially) endowed with supernatural abilities, but that’s not the biggest thing on his plate right now: He and his family (Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson) have been commissioned by an unseen galactic emperor to oversee the barren desert planet of Arrakis — a key mining location of spice, the most valuable substance in the galaxy. It seems like a plum gig, what with the unimaginable wealth that comes with spice mining, but it actually kind of stinks: The planet is inhospitable and filled with giant carnivorous sandworms, the indigenous people are pretty fed up with the colonizers mining their planet, and the evil House Harkonnen is very upset that their dominion over the planet has ended via imperial fiat. Problems ensue, as one might imagine.
Director Denis Villaneuve (who shares a script credit with Jon Spaights and Eric Roth) previously directed “Blade Runner 2049,” and I saw many similarities between the two films — thematically, compositionally, and in the reaction they engendered in me. Both are adaptations of beloved science fiction source material, featuring imaginative visual effects, pacing that takes its time, and (in my view) an affectless lead performance surrounded by characters who are much more interesting than the one we’re supposed to be most interested in. As such, I was always more engaged when the likes of Stephen McKinley Henderson or Jason Momoa (both of whom play characters ensconced in the House Atreides military) were taking the film’s focus away from Chalamet, who delivers all of his lines in a flat monotone, trusting more than he probably ought in his curly locks and tranquil gray eyes to get the job done.
There is a degree to which Villaneuve and the other screenwriters may not be entirely to blame for this. I haven’t read the source material, though I’ve always planned on it and hope to before the release of “Dune’s” sequel, which will adapt the second half of the novel. Beyond Chalamet’s performance, Paul seems like the least interesting character for the story to follow. I scarcely cared about him for a moment. I wished at times that the film was about Ferguson’s haunted mother (probably the best performance in the movie) or that we followed more closely the exploits of the indigenous Fremen, who include Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Babs Olusanmokun among their number. The story that exists, however, is about Paul and the turbulent political crosshairs in which he finds himself, so there’s nothing for it, really.
That said, I am curious if the novel renders all of this so airless and self-important as it appears in Villaneuve’s version. Part of this comes from Zimmer’s score, which I found oppressive and pounding, overeager to reassure the audience at every moment that what we are watching is very serious. It’s all monologues and dire faces, blessedly but infrequently interrupted by moments of violence and action (although these, too, are strangely robbed of their impact in the film’s editing, perhaps to secure the movie a PG-13 rating). The movie expects you to be instantly on board with its stakes, relying on the indicators of epic franchise storytelling (dramatic music cues, slow pans over alien vistas) rather than convincing the viewer through compelling storytelling.
This sensory overload approach will work for some, and that’s OK. I don’t want to be too much of a grump about “Dune,” as more care has been put into it than goes into most big-budget actioners. Its CG-powered visuals are perhaps not quite as distinctive as the movie believes them to be — it doesn’t top “Blade Runner 2049” in that regard, and some of the film’s tech reminded me of the opening sequence from “Man of Steel” — but they still are distinctive and diverting to watch. There are moments where dramatic tension finds its way to the film, like a duel between Paul and a suspicious Fremen, and you’re drawn in. Perhaps most promisingly, the end of the film suggests a more compelling sequel, with some of the interesting side characters poised to take a bigger, more dynamic role. I just wish the first part engaged me more than in fits and starts.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.