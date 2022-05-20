It’s hard to deny the success of the franchise “Downton Abbey” has created, and “A New Era,” the film’s newest movie, certainly will draw in the super fans. The script in “A New Era” was nothing monumental, but it seemed to achieve what all sequels aim to: tell a new story with characters people love. Seeing the sequel allowed me to peek into the craze and obsession behind the show that many people love.
Going to see a sequel without seeing the first is not always the best route to go, but often doable. Yet, seeing a sequel without watching the first film, nor the six seasons of the show the movie is based on, can be a risky move, leaving a viewer in a sea of cluelessness.
However, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” will welcome newcomers to its world better than any current Marvel movie.
Yet, I’ll admit, I was confused by many of the characters’ interpersonal relationships and how their roles were needed to further the plot. Without that knowledge, I didn’t feel the personal connection to their storylines the way “Downton” fans may feel. However, my lack of knowledge on each character’s story arc didn’t prevent me from enjoying the lighthearted humor and wit the characters and actors brought to the screen.
It’s been a few years since the previous movie debuted in 2019, so an early scene in “A New Era” of a photographer taking still photos of each of the characters like Mr. Bates (Brenden Coyle), Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) and Mrs. Patmore (Leslie Nicol), followed by a party hosted by The Crawleys, stewards of Downton Abbey, allowed the audience to easily get reacquainted with the beloved characters. This simple cinematic reintroduction felt crucial not only for me, as a newcomer, but to jog the memories of the devoted supporters to recall who all is still working or living at Downton.
As the story started, it felt like whoever came up with the plot of the film conjured it up to make more money out of these characters and this franchise. Most sequels tend to beat the dead horse, but I happily embarked on a story that felt eagerly awaited.
“A New Era” is set in the 1920s when the Crawleys are faced with financial difficulties and allow a film crew to shoot a “talkie” at the home for a big sum of money to preserve Downton. Violet Grantham (Maggie Smith), the witty and blunt granny, discovers a villa in southern France was left to her in a long-lost lover’s will. Violet seemed to be the most crucial role in the film as she was the glue holding everyone together with kind-hearted snide remarks.
Being new to Downton, I found it engaging to see the dynamic between the family and staff of the home as well as the staff amongst themselves. The kitchen staff, maids and butlers felt more relatable than the wealthy English family whom I found far more funny than relatable. With these two groups living together, the plot lends itself to a lot of drama and gossip, which is likely why so many love the “Downton Abbey” world.
Following the screening of the second film, I started watching the show, which, of course isn’t the order one is probably supposed to watch a franchise. But after watching a few seasons of the show, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” continues to do the franchise and each of the characters it portrays justice. The movie felt like a natural progression for the Downton storyline and allowed some of the characters’ chapters to come to a close as their futures seemed more certain at the end of the film. The end of “A New Era” felt satisfying. I never understood the Downton craze until I saw this film and was pleasantly surprised that the franchise’s millions of fans are correct in finding the characters and plot compelling.
