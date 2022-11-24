I was unsure what kind of story “Devotion,” a movie about military pilots, could bring to the silver screen following the release of the very high-grossing flick “Top Gun: Maverick.”
I haven’t even seen the first “Top Gun” nor its sequel, so I cannot accurately compare the two and will leave the comparison up to other viewers.
However, a notable difference to any viewer is that “Devotion” has a true story on its side, rallying for it to be a good film. I’m a sucker for a “based on a true story” war movie or show because I think Hollywood can get a little carried away in telling stories to romanticize the drama and pain of war.
“Devotion” is based on the story of Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first African American aviator for the United States Navy, and his friendship with aviator Tom Hudner (Glen Powell). It primarily is centered around the life of Brown before they leave for Korea and what it is like to be a Black aviator in 1950 prior to the start of the civil rights movement.
I wanted to be enthralled with this film from one scene to the next because of the story at the heart of it. But despite superb acting, script writing and cinematography, it fell short in the mix somewhere – perhaps its length is the culprit, as it felt longer than required.
In truth, I’m struggling to place my finger on what went wrong with “Devotion,” because I left the theater in tears after the final scenes, but the punch at the end may have been tainted by the dullness of the middle of the film.
The two-hour movie is prefaced with what time and region it will primarily take place in, which is the Korean War. For the first half of the film it sets up the relationship between Brown and Hudner with the backdrop of the civil rights era through the various experiences of racism Brown faces. This long beginning is essential for the viewer to feel any sense of relationship between the two; however, it felt drawn out. I began itching for the action that was promised in the outset. I appreciate that the film didn’t get too carried away with action scene after action scene, but the dullness in the middle was exemplified when I checked the time on my watch.
Despite the messy longer-than-necessary middle, the script was otherwise crafted extremely well, capturing the racial dynamic between Hudner and Brown without getting caught up in current racial rhetoric, making it feel beyond its time in the ‘50s. It felt like a true portrayal of the dynamic for the era, with racism littered throughout but not entirely overt.
Majors excelled at his job to fill the shoes of the character Brown, but was entirely able to do so with the powerful scenes the script offered.
Additionally, Powell executed his character well with believable emotion that was essential for a film like this. For a movie about a friendship to be successful, the pair have to be able to perform, which they did at a high caliber.
With all the elements “Devotion” had going for it, I’ve been thinking about it for days after, feeling a sense of “I believe I liked that movie.” Even with that judgment not fully in the “yes” category, I’d still see it again because it is worth it to see the movie due to the powerful story about the legacy of Brown’s life. It offered a perspective of war that I have never seen before and therefore was a strong performance in that right. But I won’t lie and say it is a movie that may make it to the list of all-time favorites, because it really left me with uncertainty about how to feel.
