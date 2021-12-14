As someone who researches a restaurant prior to going to it, surprises aren’t my favorite.
Therefore, the idea of attending a movie with no knowledge of what it really is about was a gamble, to say the least, because if it’s bad, I’m stuck there for two hours.
But that gamble paid off for the movie “Nightmare Alley,” a mental puzzle-style movie that is a remake of the 1947 version and based on the book of the same name from 1946, written by William Gresham.
The movie follows the life of Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) and his experience stumbling into a job at a traveling carnival.
Don’t get the impression that it is Barnum and Bailey’s-esque; it is far closer to “American Horror Story” or “Freak Show.” The carnival he resides in is full of oddities and peculiar characters that likely astounded its 1940s audience.
Carlisle manages to assimilate and find his place in the tough carney community. The beginning felt slow at times, but was more about picking up subtle clues about what might come next. The plot is focused on the rise and fall of Carlisle, beginning with how he rises to high-class con-artistry following his stint and “training” as the carney and his use of the mentalism craft.
The cast and director Guillermo del Toro breathed new life into the reimagined story in a gory, foreboding piece, a unique film with a plot begging to be discovered.
For del Toro to undertake the remake of a film which not many people remember now, it seems he fell back on the basics of filmmaking. The movie market is saturated with remakes of old sagas or storylines like “Jurassic Park,” “Star Wars” or “The Matrix” in which many people know the outcomes of those films.
“Nightmare Alley” pulled away from that mold, and the story was told well through the basic use of foreshadowing.
It follows a typical story arc, but “Nightmare Alley” has no true resolution to conflict in which everyone lives happily ever after. Instead the film completes a modified circular storyline, which doesn’t seem to be used often in filmmaking of the 21st century, which is refreshing.
The centerpiece of this film, del Toro’s use of foreshadowing, is what pushed it along, creating the thrill of wondering what might unfold next. The only overt foreshadowing is when Zeena Krumbien (Toni Collette), a performer at the carnival, gives Carlisle a tarot card reading in the second half of the film. At this time Carlisle has moved to New York City, where he performs a popular mentalist show. The tarot card reading spells out where the film will go if the hints are missed.
The subtle moments of foreshadowing are what makes this film engaging. It leaves one wondering, am I right in thinking this is where Carlisle will end up? Those moments are subtly portrayed through the cinematography, which was masterfully done. There are scenes that feel slowed down, from the effects of zooms on Carlisle’s face, who is hyper-focused on the moment and character to whom he speaks, as he hangs on to every syllable said.
The moments are almost missed because of the subtlety but once the pattern is discovered, it is easy to decipher how the rest of the curious movie might play out.
The circular storyline does not mean that Carlisle ends perfectly where he started. He ends in a plot point that is foreshadowed twice in the “before” segment. It is a thrilling film to watch unfold in a myriad of plot-twisting ways, even with the heavy foreshadowing making it an entertaining watch.
Though a sometimes gruesome movie, the freshly told story of “Nightmare Alley” allows people to complete the mental puzzle of discovering where the film will take them, which is what movie watching is all about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.