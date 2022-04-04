For anyone paying attention to the Academy Awards, you know it had some historic moments, but it was the dispute between Chris Rock and Will Smith that has been the news of the day. It’s rather unfortunate, because the focus really should be on the accomplishments of the movie “CODA,” a sweet coming-of-age drama about a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) and her deaf family.
On Sunday, it won all three of the Academy Award categories for which it was nominated: Sian Heder for best adapted screenplay; Troy Kotsur, who took home a historic win as the first deaf actor to win an Oscar for a performance; and the film itself, which claimed the coveted prize of best picture, a historic win for streaming services, and — mostly — the deaf community.
If your interest in the Academy Awards and Oscar-nominated films is slim to none, you’re not alone. If I could offer a criticism to the Hollywood’s most elite awards, it’s that a growing number of nominated films are too avant-garde for the average viewer, filled with an air of self-importance. While there’s nothing wrong with expressing a theme in an artistic and unusual fashion, filmmakers’ egos have gotten in the way of making a product that won’t leave viewers bored or confused, furthering the divide between Hollywood’s elite and those they seek to entertain.
Yet there are always a few films that feel far more approachable. “CODA,” an independent film picked up by Apple+, sits in that category, and the historic nature of its success was a resounding affirmation of a film that’s not just crafted well but also resonates with the public.
There’s very little different between Heder’s “CODA” from its source material, the 2014 French film “La Famille Bélier.” Heder transplanted the family from rural France to the shores of Massachusetts (where Heder grew up), and changed the family’s career from dairy farmers to fishermen. Both films star a hearing daughter caught between two desires: those of her deaf family (for whom she is relied on as an interpreter), and pursuing her own dreams in music. In “CODA,” that character of Ruby is played by British actress Emilia Jones.
While the plot was perhaps a bit predictable, it worked well for the purpose of the story. And her choice to set the Rossi family as fishermen proved a good one, as it showed not just the challenges of being deaf in a hearing world, but also the struggle of that field of work. Her effort to learn ASL — coupled with the help of interpreters on the set — proved effective in being able to offer direction to her actors.
But I believe the film’s success was due to Heder’s biggest departure from “La Famille Bélier”: Her unwavering choice — at times even being willing to sacrifice getting the film made — to hire actors who happen to be deaf to play the deaf roles. Those actors were Marlee Matlin, who won an Oscar for her role in “Children of a Lesser God” 35 years ago; Kotsur, who was mostly known as a stage actor; and Daniel Durant, a Minnesota native who is most known for his role as Matthew on “Switched at Birth.”
What happened then was magic, mostly because of the authenticity of a family and culture foreign to the hearing world.
Kotsur was nothing less than perfection. Without ever saying a word, he played up the comedy in his expressions, and expressed every emotion, from the crushing of his pride as a struggling fisherman to the swelling of that pride as a father. In one of the most touching moments of the movie (I’ll admit to openly weeping here), he sits on the back of a truck, trying to feel the vibrations of his daughter’s vocal cords as she sings to him.
And while Kotsur was the sole acting nominee in the film, it didn’t overshadow the acting of the cast as a whole. The ways in which this family feels like any other family — jesting at each other’s expense, sibling squabbles, and navigating roles within the family — were deeply resounding. And lest you think this drama is devoid of humor, I’ll assure you there is plenty of it, starting with Matlin and Kotsur as the Rossi parents, but certainly not ending there.
But Heder’s direction wasn’t just limited to directing the actors; it was also in other tiny but critical decisions, like to cut the sound for an uncomfortable minute as the Rossi family watches, but can’t hear, their daughter sing at a choir concert. (The elongated silence made me squirm in my seat, getting a tiny glimpse into what it’s like for a deaf person in a hearing world.) It was the decision to make the Coast Guard hop on a speeding fishing boat, leaving Kostur and Durant’s characters in terrified confusion, since neither of them can hear. It was Heder’s choice in her adaptation to raise stakes of Ruby leaving to pursue her own dreams.
I love watching a film that makes me think, to consider what it’s like to be in the shoes of another person. “CODA” did that. In an era in Hollywood where slow and complex dramas often rule the Oscars, “CODA” was refreshingly sweet, authentic, touching, humorous, educational, and deeply moving — all in the very best way.
