Dan Brabec, dressed as a pastor in black slacks and a black long-sleeve collared shirt, a checker of white popping from a white collar, sneaks cookies through the open accordion-style shutters in the window while holding his coffee mug. Director Amanda Weis laughs at his antics while Lydia Selby, the youngest of the cast of ladies in the church basement, keeps hot cocoa stirring on the stove in the basement of the church. With just four days until opening day, the cast and crew of Masquers Theatre Company’s production of “Church Basement Ladies: Away in the Basement” are working on refining beats of dialogue and costuming. It’s a setting that is ripe for Minnesotan accents and conversation about who ends up getting the starring role of Mary in the annual Christmas pageant.
If you’re unfamiliar with the series of plays about the Church Basement Ladies, the series of plays based on the books “Growing Up Lutheran” by Minnesotans Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Johnson Nelson, then just imagine a small-town church: the ladies cooking up the hot dishes and gossiping around the countertops in the church basement, the matchmakers, the boss, the newbie learning how to make lutefisk while complaining about the stench, and the pastor coming in to drink his coffee and chat with the ladies that run the church.
In “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas,” it’s the morning of the Christmas program in 1959, and fresh ideas aren’t welcomed at all by the older ladies of the basement. Teenager Beverly complains about once again being cast as the Virgin Mary in the Christmas program. The pastor is recently widowed, and as another holiday season comes without his beloved wife, he’s also opening up to new possibilities.
“Everyone knows a small town church just like this with those hard-working ladies who don’t stop and make the whole thing run,” Brabec said. “I think a lot of people in this area can identity with that, and I think it’s a kind of nostalgic thing, too.”
“If you’re from the midwest, or familiar with tradition in the midwest, it’s fantastic,” Weis said. “We amp our Minnesotan accents, and oh gosh, it’s so fun to hear that. We’ve been having fun. … It reminds you of family. Even if you didn’t grow up in the era or with the Lutheran church basement ladies, it’s the sort of Minnesota midwestern joke.”
The series has become somewhat iconic among midwesterners, who most identify with the culture, and Weis knows the pressure is on to get those moments just right.
“[The original cast] that do those parts are iconic and amazing,” Weis said. “We’re definitely setting the bar high coming into this process, and I think the cast really is striving to do their best. We’re making sure we’re challenging each other but having fun so we can bring that sense of life.”
While the laughs are certainly a bit part of the show, the underlying story about the pastor trying to figure out how to move forward in his dating life following the death of his wife is touching.
“The pastor has a big role in the church, in counseling, and helping to keep everybody happy and moving forward and enjoying life. And we see in that scene, doing that, but he closes this door and suddenly he lets that guard down and he’s really struggling with this as well,” Brabec said. “I sing the songs as if my own wife was gone and what that would be like for me, and trying to move on without her.”
Being that the cast is only five people, Brabec said the performers have become closer.
“Being in a small cast, you get a little more intimate and closer to each other and you form those bonds better,” Brabec said.
“It feels so small town and full of community,” Weis said. “You just see it on stage.”
The show opens on Friday and will run this weekend and next weekend with 7 p.m. performances on Fridays and Saturdays, with 4 p.m. performances on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased at masquerstheatre.org/tickets. Tickets for adults cost $15, seniors 65 and older or students cost $12, and children 10 and under cost $10.
