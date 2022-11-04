It seems like a new genre of films is emerging in Hollywood: the portrayal of a true-to-life experience. “Moonlight” or “Manchester by the Sea” are some movies that spring to mind when talking about this new chapter of the film industry. The new Jennifer Lawrence film “Causeway” fell into this bucket of real-life experience, or the human condition in general. The psychological drama follows Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), a woman struggling to live life at home after a traumatic brain injury as a soldier in Afghanistan.

To reach the audience in a meaningful way, this genre requires great acting and a great story. It had the former, but was lackluster in the latter.

