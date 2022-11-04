It seems like a new genre of films is emerging in Hollywood: the portrayal of a true-to-life experience. “Moonlight” or “Manchester by the Sea” are some movies that spring to mind when talking about this new chapter of the film industry. The new Jennifer Lawrence film “Causeway” fell into this bucket of real-life experience, or the human condition in general. The psychological drama follows Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), a woman struggling to live life at home after a traumatic brain injury as a soldier in Afghanistan.
To reach the audience in a meaningful way, this genre requires great acting and a great story. It had the former, but was lackluster in the latter.
The storyline of “Causeway” is where I got lost. It follows Lynsey’s physical and mental recovery in her hometown of New Orleans after her vehicle was blown up in Afghanistan. She meets James (Brian Tyree Henry) after her pickup truck breaks down and needs a repair. Their stories of recovery from trauma blend as they build a friendship.
The plot only worked well because the actors brought characters to life through emotion, and that made it feel like a true-to-life story.
However, my issues lie in the fact that some of Lynsey’s trauma is tied to being back in her hometown, so she spends most of the film trying to get cleared for redeployment overseas. Therefore, the ending feels like the trauma of the characters is not resolved, but merely masked for the sake of trying to end the movie in a timely manner. Perhaps that would satisfy some when looking through the lens of “that’s life and it’s not clean cut or perfect,” but it is still a movie.
Perhaps this thought process limits me, but I enjoy and prefer a movie or show that offers a clear-cut formula – an end that ties up the questions left unanswered. I felt as if I was waiting for the final punchline to come because of my investment in the characters and hope for a happy ending.
However, the acting was what made this movie. Lawrence and Henry brought this mundane story to life in a way that would make me watch it again, if only to see their on-screen chemistry. Their performances were entrancing and everything they needed to be to elevate this film from being a story about overcoming hardship to empathizing with the hardship the characters are experiencing.
This is the second film I have seen with Tyree Henry recently, and he is growing to be one of my favorite actors to watch on screen. Especially considering my first taste of him was in the humorous action flick “Bullet Train.” He is definitely on my radar now as an incredible rising actor.
I don’t consider myself a Jennifer Lawrence fan, but this film changed my perspective on her ability to emote with seemingly minimal effort that added to the reality this movie hoped to provide to the viewer.
If you’re in the mood to walk away from a movie fully invested in characters, but left feeling half satisfied at the plot and ending, this is your ticket. Otherwise, it’s not worth your time.
