“Bullet Train” delivers exactly what would be expected based on its trailer: a rendition of “Murder on the Orient Express” but featuring more murder, gore, and a longer winding plot connecting every character to one goal under uncertain circumstances.
The film starts out with bringing five assassins together on the same bullet train in Japan, traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto. At each stop, in just a single minute, a piece of the plot unfolds.
Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, a newly optimistic assassin who tries to kill others with kindness, and when that doesn’t work he does just kills. Pitt’s character is similar to all of his other roles I have seen him play in the “Ocean’s” trilogy or “Fight Club.” He brings his dry humor and light-hearted demeanor to an assassin which lends itself to funny moments warranting giggles, not laughs out loud.
The real standout roles were Aaron Taylor Johnson as Tangerine and Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon. Tangerine and Lemon are an assassin pair who bring a briefcase full of money onto the train, the case is at the helm of the train as it is important to all of the players. Their dynamic as brothers and assassins is the reason I would watch this movie a second time. The pair bicker like a married couple, and the script really allowed the two to come off as true to life best friends, which justify some laugh-out-loud moments.
With many storylines to tie together, “Bullet Train” executed its task well. All of the characters are teed up immediately at the top of the film, which allows the viewer to plop right into their seat and watch the chaos of their unknowing connections unfold. As one can guess, most of the loose ends were tied up during the classic “villain tell-all” of his master plan in the scene before the final battle.
My critique of action movies has evolved into thinking they are longer than they need to be simply because they add too many scenes explicitly for fluff or to add humor that isn’t funny. Good humor is always appreciated, and I’ll gladly validate this movie’s attempts.
However, I am beginning to think my humor-meter with movies may be skewed, because I find humor in almost every movie I see – even the Minions sequel. But “Bullet Train” delivered a Marvel-esque sense of humor in between action with moments of pause and breaks from constant punching, choking and stabbing. If those action movies are entertaining, “Bullet Train” could be added to the list of upcoming films to see at some point.
The length of most action films is born from the leadup to the inevitable action, which feels unnecessary most of the time. During the leadup, “Bullet Train” didn’t offer any moments for the viewer’s mind to wander to what they have to do at work the next day. It engaged through sidebar storytelling that took place off of the train and worked that to its advantage.
I would have loved to see more backstory on Tangerine and Lemon because it added a tart kick of flavor to the movie. Without those characters, it would have been a sub-par “Brad Pitt action movie.”
“Bullet Train” arrives at the station of success as it produced an original, modern take of “Murder on the Orient Express” and offered an entertaining journey that wasn’t stagnant.
