“Black Adam” is four movies in one – two pretty good, two pretty bad. The resulting concoction is pretty stupid but weirdly watchable at times, perhaps thanks to the pedigree of director Jaume Collet-Serra, who has a history of elevating low-grade thrillers. I can’t really recommend going to see this superhero outing, the long-gestating passion project of star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but if you do check it out, it’s sort of fascinating in its own way.

The first movie fighting for the soul of “Black Adam” is also its most enjoyable: a juvenile, nasty, hyper-violent romp featuring Johnson’s Teth-Adam, an ancient liberated slave from the fictional middle eastern country of Khandaq, who has been awakened in the present and wastes no time in dispatching the corrupt gang members who are running the modern-day version of his homeland. Teth-Adam (who later takes the movie’s eponymous moniker) is normally the antagonist of DC hero Shazam, who is nowhere to be seen here. I reviewed “Shazam” for this newspaper three years ago, and I was harshly critical of its violent, disturbing tone, which seemed at odds with its presentation as a happy-go-lucky children’s movie. “Black Adam,” however, is clearly directed at a more teenage sensibility, and as such, its carnage is well-calibrated. Sure, most of the action looks like a mediocre video game cutscene, but the over-the-top, matter-of-fact way in which Adam kills his enemies is pretty funny if you’re on the right wavelength.

