“Black Adam” is four movies in one – two pretty good, two pretty bad. The resulting concoction is pretty stupid but weirdly watchable at times, perhaps thanks to the pedigree of director Jaume Collet-Serra, who has a history of elevating low-grade thrillers. I can’t really recommend going to see this superhero outing, the long-gestating passion project of star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but if you do check it out, it’s sort of fascinating in its own way.
The first movie fighting for the soul of “Black Adam” is also its most enjoyable: a juvenile, nasty, hyper-violent romp featuring Johnson’s Teth-Adam, an ancient liberated slave from the fictional middle eastern country of Khandaq, who has been awakened in the present and wastes no time in dispatching the corrupt gang members who are running the modern-day version of his homeland. Teth-Adam (who later takes the movie’s eponymous moniker) is normally the antagonist of DC hero Shazam, who is nowhere to be seen here. I reviewed “Shazam” for this newspaper three years ago, and I was harshly critical of its violent, disturbing tone, which seemed at odds with its presentation as a happy-go-lucky children’s movie. “Black Adam,” however, is clearly directed at a more teenage sensibility, and as such, its carnage is well-calibrated. Sure, most of the action looks like a mediocre video game cutscene, but the over-the-top, matter-of-fact way in which Adam kills his enemies is pretty funny if you’re on the right wavelength.
The second movie inside “Black Adam” is the first movie’s dark twin, the typical attempt at quippy Marvel humor that seems to infest every modern blockbuster these days. “Black Adam” is wisecrack-free in its much-more-successful first half, but once he starts hanging out with the other superpowered characters, he starts to loosen up, and I start to roll my eyes.
About those other superheroes: They are the crux of “Black Adam’s” third and fourth movies. You see, the Justice Society, made up of Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan, very handsome but sleepwalking), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Adam Centineo), has been dispatched to Khandaq as an international peace-keeping force. They are there not to stop the corruption of the gang that runs the country like its personal piggy-bank, but to stop Adam, who has caused some chaos, albeit well-received by the local populace, in his first day of dealing with a series of interchangeable criminal goons. While they’re trying to arrest Adam, the Society members discover that a Khandaq family has found an ancient, powerful artifact that could spell the end of the world if it falls into the wrong hands. Containing Adam and securing the artifact become the focus of the rest of the film, which largely consists of four or five indistinguishable action scenes set in the same three locations.
The Justice Society characters are boring, with flat performances and bad writing – so dull that you’d be forgiven for thinking they were written that way on purpose to make Adam more compelling (one example of screenwriting laziness: Doctor Fate sees a monster outside the cockpit of Hawkman’s plane, and the plane’s computer automatically recognizes it as a literal demon from Hell. Do demons have a scientific classification?). However, “Black Adam’s” third movie leans into this conceit, feinting toward a parable about the overreach from imperialist first-world “do-gooders” in other nations’ affairs. How dare these outsiders tell Adam how to liberate his people when they’ve never cared about what’s happened there before? The movie is smart enough to ask the question, but unfortunately, it abandons this train of thought in favor of the final, least interesting film on display.
Before “Black Adam” premiered, Johnson engaged in an increasingly bewildering marketing strategy for the film, primarily oriented around how seriously we should all be taking it. In one bizarre Instagram post, he bragged that “the hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change” and elsewhere boasted that his character could defeat Superman. Superman’s not real, Dwayne! None of this stuff is real!
“Black Adam” is at its worst when it’s the movie that assumes the audience is bought in on the importance of its events. As if sensing some massive social responsibility on its shoulders, it even reverses its anti-authoritarian streak in the climax in favor of some empty musings on true heroism. That’s boring! In “Black Adam,” any time you’re watching is a time when the lead character should be ripping someone in half.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at matineeryan@gmail.com.
