I’ll admit, “Big Hero 6” wasn’t necessarily a must-watch for me when it came out. Sure, I heard people talk about how good it was, but a story about a boy creating a robot to fight a mysterious villain wasn’t the biggest thing on my radar when it came out in theaters in 2014. Since then, it’s turned into a go-to on my list of favorite animated movies. It has everything a good modern-era Disney movie should have: humor, a gripping plot and depth.

In the city of San Fransokyo, teenage robotics whiz Hiro takes to the streets with bot-fighting — something older brother Tadashi, also a robotics whiz and university student, bemoans. After bringing Hiro along to a visit to his school, he helps Hiro with a robotics project to gain admittance to the school. When Tadashi is killed in a violent accident, his robotics project – a white inflatable marshmallow-like healthcare companion named Baymax – along with his fellow students, become Hiro’s crime-fighting companions when a mysterious villain is discovered mass-producing Hiro’s robotics project.

