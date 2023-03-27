I’ll admit, “Big Hero 6” wasn’t necessarily a must-watch for me when it came out. Sure, I heard people talk about how good it was, but a story about a boy creating a robot to fight a mysterious villain wasn’t the biggest thing on my radar when it came out in theaters in 2014. Since then, it’s turned into a go-to on my list of favorite animated movies. It has everything a good modern-era Disney movie should have: humor, a gripping plot and depth.
In the city of San Fransokyo, teenage robotics whiz Hiro takes to the streets with bot-fighting — something older brother Tadashi, also a robotics whiz and university student, bemoans. After bringing Hiro along to a visit to his school, he helps Hiro with a robotics project to gain admittance to the school. When Tadashi is killed in a violent accident, his robotics project – a white inflatable marshmallow-like healthcare companion named Baymax – along with his fellow students, become Hiro’s crime-fighting companions when a mysterious villain is discovered mass-producing Hiro’s robotics project.
The story itself is quite emotion-filled. Baymax supports Hiro through his grief of the loss of his brother. Hiro faces his desire for revenge in the depths of his grief, and he’s not the only one. Hiro discovers friendships, not just in Baymax, but also Tadashi’s former fellow students. The depth of Hiro’s journey through grief and Baymax’s care, along with the other members of the team, are really what makes this movie more than a fun Disney Animation take on a superhero movie. Really, that does tend to be Disney’s signature in any of the movies it makes: a signature emotional through line, where a character’s emotional journey connects us deeper with these fictional people and, also, with ourselves.
Amidst all that, Hiro and his companions turn into superheroes to face off with the mysterious villain. The imaginative super-hero gadgets each one of the “Big Hero 6” is curiously fascinating, from slicing laser arms to roller-blades made of wheels. The creativity and inventiveness of each of the robotics projects (which play into those super hero abilities) are incredible.
Along those lines, the movie is visually gratifying. The mysterious villain, colored in black, with a white and red-painted face mask, represents the dark and scary part of the story, while the superhero outfits are full of color. The setting of San Fransokyo is vibrant, and the animation is outstanding.
But what takes this movie to top-notch is the way humor sneaks into the story, much of which is through the innocent but well-intentioned healthcare offered by Baymax, who, after all, is a robot and whose programming prevents a human-like quality. Baymax’s inability to sense social cues is what makes him a lovable character. After Hiro shows signs of grief, Baymax downloads a database on how to deal with loss, then acting upon “treatments” to that grief. I’ll admit, I’m also someone who loves some good slapstick comedy, and “Big Hero 6” is ripe with such humor, most of which includes Baymax and Hiro. The other friends have such moments, too, especially during a car chase.
Be prepared, “Big Hero 6” will leave you pondering some deep parts of your own soul as you depart the fictional city of San Fransokyo and enter the real world, still giggling over the cute and funny ways Baymax became a human-like robot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.