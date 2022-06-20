When war broke out in Ukraine in February, I struggled to wrap my mind around it.
The foot-soldier combat model in which both sides are equipped with similar artillery and soldiers is a type of warfare seems unimaginable afar and up close; and it’s a privilege to not know that experience.
In the search to better understand what it may be like, I stumbled across the show “Band of Brothers,” which is streaming on HBO Max. It is a show that originally aired in 2001, but it doesn’t feel dated.
It’s a dramatized remake of the stories from men who were in Easy Company, the 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. It’s always difficult to determine how true to life shows like this can be, but the show’s incorporation of interviews done with the remaining Easy Company soldiers adds a feel of realism. The show takes you from beginning to end of Easy Company’s lifespan, from the start of training for deployment to their many battles on the front line and to when they captured Hitler’s retreat town Berchtesgaden, where they drank the wine cellars dry.
The show’s dramatization doesn’t feel overboard through its portrayal of the soldiers’ experiences. It is probably easier to not dramatize already horrific battles and events. It dives into what the men were feeling throughout their time on the front line as they saw friends die right in front of them. Most war movies glamorize war in a sense that all the men there are brave and ready to lay everything on the line for the good of their company. Instead, in “Band of Brothers,” there are many instances that show men terrified when bullets start flying, a rare perspective not often shown in “heroic” war shows. “Band of Brothers” was an exception in the raw emotion of fear and apprehension each of the soldiers felt throughout their time overseas.
This show felt like the truest representation possible of what it was like to fight in Europe throughout World War II, though I’ll admit to not knowing its accuracy. Regardless, it was powerful and didn’t hold back to portray the gruesome reality of war.
I imagine war as a bleak, tiresome experience, and the show represents that alongside the grit and grime of battle, there are lighter moments that bond soldiers together unlike any other.
The best episode in the series was toward the end of the war, and Easy Company was feeling exhausted from being sent to front line after front line. Many of them began wondering why they were fighting Germans at all. Their questions were answered when one of their patrols came upon a concentration camp, and that was all they needed to see to understand why they were there.
It was an action-packed miniseries with a primary purpose to connect the viewer with the experiences of men who fought and died for our country in one of the largest wars in human history. It was a success, and may even be worth a rewatch for me in a few months.
