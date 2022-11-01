One evening in college, I hopped in a car with friends and fellow journalism students of what is now the University of Northwestern - St. Paul in Roseville, and drove to Crystal, landing at the cozy home of the sole professor of our college’s quaint but strong journalism program, Dr. Doug Trouten.
Our assignment was to watch “All the President’s Men,” the 1976 political thriller featuring investigative journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward of the Washington Post, and their time reporting on the Watergate scandal.
Doug – as we were allowed to call him once we passed our Intro to Journalism course – invited our small class of journalism students to his house on a regular basis during the school year. His wife, Lis, is an excellent cook, and she would make a home-cooked meal for us poor college students surviving on macaroni and cheese, ramen, and less-than-stellar cafeteria food.
“The way I see it, you can rent it and watch it by yourself, or you can enjoy a home-cooked meal and watch it for free with your classmates,” he told us during class when he announced the assignment.
And so we watched Woodward (Robert Redford) and Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) track down leads and get sources to confirm facts for their reporting. Doug would pause the movie to interject some journalism lessons, or when the characters would use the F-word, would say, “I think they meant foul-up.” (These are the things that happen when you attend a conservative Christian college.) Since then, the film has become one of my favorites, a movie I rewatch once a year, if not more.
From the opening strike of the typewriter, shown in shockingly close range and high volume, the movie commands attention. It’s interesting how much attention it holds, because the act of investigative journalism isn’t all that exciting of a thing to watch. It’s a lot of digging through files and making phone calls, and that’s something Bernstein and Woodward both noted when Redford pitched the movie idea to them. And yet, it sustains a fascination with their process.
In reality, both Bernstein and Woodward were about as opposite as you could get. They had diverging views on politics – one leaned left, the other leaned right. They had vastly different experiences that led them to the job, and different talents that, together, became a force to hold people in power accountable for their actions. And that was what Redford set out to show.
From all accounts since, the movie follows both the events and the personalities of Woodward and Bernstein in close fashion. (The movie is based on the book of the same name, written by Woodward and Bernstein.) In the years since Redford and Hoffman took on the roles for the movie, they’ve become the “original” faces many know Woodward and Bernstein as, and they embodied them well. All the secondary characters in the story, such as executive editor Ben Bradley (Jason Robards) and Woodward’s infamous off-the-record source Deep Throat (Hal Holbrook), make the story come alive through great performances, and today it’s hard to imagine anyone else in any of those roles.
The film is one of the best studies of journalism, depicting the doggedness and courage of investigative journalists and their publishers – especially when it seemed no one cared about the Watergate scandal, with attacks on the paper being the norm.
The film shows just a piece of history – the movie ends with the second inauguration of President Nixon in January 1973, a full year and a half before Nixon’s eventual resignation. But despite its short timeline in the years-long Watergate scandal, “All the President’s Men” has become such a part of our nation’s history that it was chosen for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2010.
