Sometimes award-winning shows and movies can feel undeserving of all the accolades they receive because they don’t quite connect with a viewer, but rather the judges of the awards.
But a deserving hit that has rounded up awards this season is “Abbott Elementary.” I had heard good things about the show before I decided to give it a go a few months ago, and I am very glad I did because it is effortlessly humorous, garnering frequent laugh-out-loud reactions.
The beauty of the show is that season one could have resulted in a one-hit-wonder for a show, but the second season manages to outdo the first with humor in its natural-flowing script and excellent editing style.
The humor of “Abbott Elementary” is akin to “The Office” in its dry, quirky style, allowing the characters to play off of one another, but takes place in a central Philadelphia elementary school, where educators roam the halls rather than office workers in cubicles. Dare I say, “Abbott Elementary” exceeds my true love for “The Office” in some regards. It excels in its character development and ability to feature each of the seven main characters as focal points of the show, whereas “The Office” focuses primarily on Michael Scott, Jim Halpert and Dwight Schrute, with the other character’s bits interspersed throughout. I would have liked to see more of Creed Bratton in “The Office,” so it is a pleasant treat that Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) and Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) are as central to the plot as protagonist Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson).
“Abbott” represents each of the primary characters relatively equal to one another, allowing the viewer to connect with each of the characters. Each actor brings their own expertise while all hitting their comedic timing and boiling over with on-screen chemistry. At times, it does feel like a documentary following these educators through their trials and tribulations because of how natural the dialogue flows between them all.
For a comedy show like this, there needs to be an overarching conflict that branches away from the repetitive “day-to-day problem solving” formula shows tend to lean into, and that overarching plot was introduced in season two. The editing style of “Abbott Elementary” has been one of the reasons I have recommended this show to friends and family.
One of my guilty pleasures is watching reality TV on the Bravo network. I enjoy the mindlessness of it, but also the editing is incredible on those shows. Not only do producers catch action, but they catch the reactions to rude, funny, or entirely outlandish comments, adding humor that could otherwise be missed for a comedy show like “Abbott.”
For example, Janine Teagues is often the brunt of a lot of jokes that alone aren’t that funny, but the camera panning to her reaction is what makes the script work so well. Not to mention the jokes toward Janine seem so unscripted and backhanded that it just adds to a reality in this fictional world. I haven’t seen a show like this, as the script, with the editing, plays off of itself by accenting the humor and skill of the cast.
It is obviously scripted, but through the use of the mockumentary style, it does feel almost real at times, which is probably a testament to who was cast to be on this show.
There are only two familiar faces for me in this show in Tyler James Williams, the “Everybody Hates Chris,” star and Lisa Walters, who was in the Lindsey Lohan version of “The Parent Trap.” It has been refreshing to see new faces bring humor to TV in a way that I don’t think has been done for several years, and it definitely is deserving of the awards it has rounded up this year.
“Abbott Elementary” is a culmination of great acting, an excellent script and superb editing, which makes it an effortlessly humorous show.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.