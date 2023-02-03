As I processed “80 for Brady” for a few weeks after seeing it, funny moments kept coming to mind that made me laugh out loud. If I had written this review right after watching the movie, I wouldn’t have deemed it worthy of watching at all. However, after mulling it over, it is worthwhile to see, especially if you enjoy Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field – or even Tom Brady himself.
Streaming services have ruined movies for me. I often think “Should a viewer just wait until it hits HBO Max or Netflix rather than spending money at a theater?” Perhaps that is very Gen-Z of me to think, since I’m sure many people enjoy the event of seeing the lights dim and feel the theater go quiet.
That thought gnawed at me throughout the movie. It had good funny moments enough to make the movie watchable. It definitely won’t go down in history as an acclaimed piece of work that the leading cast is known for, but it was an entertaining movie nonetheless. So whether or not you go see it in the theaters really just depends on if you have the cash to burn and the need to get out. If not, don’t hurry there.
Based on a true story about four older women who love to watch Tom Brady play football, as the film went on I thought, “This cannot possibly all be based on a true story!” There were many situations that simply could not have happened. The group of 80-plus-year-old Boston-based friends eventually make their way to Super Bowl LI, where the Patriots beat the Falcons.
There was enough conflict in the movie to make it stand on its own legs. All is well until Betty (Field) loses the groups’ tickets to the Super Bowl while competing in Guy Fieri’s hot wings challenge. It is moments like this that make the movie entertaining because it is so silly, but also just pure entertainment to watch.
It feels rarer and rarer for me to find a movie that doesn’t have an underlying message relating to a real-world dilemma like climate change or division among a community. Perhaps those are just the movies I am consuming, but “80 for Brady” was a welcomed breath of fresh air with no ulterior message, simply entertainment.
The star-studded cast deliver on what is asked of them. As one can guess based on the title of the film, their old age is brought up a lot throughout; but it isn’t overdone in an obnoxious manner. Any fans of the four stars would likely enjoy seeing them take on the silver screen once more.
Moreno, at the age of 91, was exceptional in her role. I have never seen her in anything else, but her character added enough humor, along with a borderline gambling addiction, to the movie that I’d recommend it for her performance alone. All of them brought their own personality and twist to their characters and it was funny to watch.
Without the four leading actresses, the movie would certainly not be worth seeing. But their performances really carried the production of a predictable plot.
On the matter of Tom Brady’s cameo in the movie: If you enjoy seeing him in football games, you’ll enjoy seeing his appearance, though an actor he is not, as he had a few cringe-worthy-delivered lines. But his appearance was just entertaining enough to make it worth it.
It’s unfortunate for me to admit – the most exciting part of the movie was the actual Super Bowl LI game when the Falcons lost a historic defeat against the Patriots, who were down 28-3 in the fourth quarter but managed to pull out the win. They probably chose this game from the many Brady has played in the Super Bowl because of the stress and triumph the win had. (Though the feat is perhaps a little lessened to Vikings fans, since the team pulled off their historic win after trailing by a larger deficit this season.)
“80 for Brady” was a film littered with humor that was delivered exceptionally well from the cast, which may make it worthwhile for some to see. But for a movie that isn’t outright great requires an attitude adjustment: Prepare for simple entertainment – nothing more.
