As I processed “80 for Brady” for a few weeks after seeing it, funny moments kept coming to mind that made me laugh out loud. If I had written this review right after watching the movie, I wouldn’t have deemed it worthy of watching at all. However, after mulling it over, it is worthwhile to see, especially if you enjoy Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field – or even Tom Brady himself.

Streaming services have ruined movies for me. I often think “Should a viewer just wait until it hits HBO Max or Netflix rather than spending money at a theater?” Perhaps that is very Gen-Z of me to think, since I’m sure many people enjoy the event of seeing the lights dim and feel the theater go quiet.

