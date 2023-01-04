Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 2.14.03 PM.png

It’s the beginning of a new legislative session for both the state Legislature and U.S. Congress, with legislators and the governor setting up for their new terms. 

While Democrats took the state’s house, senate, and governor’s race, Forest Lake area residents resoundingly voted Republican. In addition, the majority of area residents also voted red when it came to the state’s Secretary of State and Attorney General races, as well.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

