It’s the beginning of a new legislative session for both the state Legislature and U.S. Congress, with legislators and the governor setting up for their new terms.
While Democrats took the state’s house, senate, and governor’s race, Forest Lake area residents resoundingly voted Republican. In addition, the majority of area residents also voted red when it came to the state’s Secretary of State and Attorney General races, as well.
In Forest Lake, Scott Jensen received 54.6% of the vote with 5,172 votes, compared to Gov. Tim Walz’s 3,852 (42.13%). Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett took home 56.51% of the local vote with 5,266 votes, while Secretary of State-elect Steve Simon took home 43.45%, with 3,942 votes. For Attorney General, Keith Ellison only received 3,566 votes, while Jim Schultz claimed 5,670 votes.
59.72% of Wyoming’s residents chose Jensen, who carried 2,256 votes over Walz, who received 1,402 votes in Wyoming. Crockett took home 61.02% of the vote for Secretary of State with 2,260 votes, while Simon received 1,463 votes. Ellison took home 34.38% of the vote for Attorney General, while Schultz received 2,464 votes – 65.6%.
In Linwood, Walz took home just 32.64% of the vote with 868 votes, while Jensen received 1,688 of residents’ votes. Simon took home 916 votes for Secretary of State, with 1,714 votes, or 65.14% going to Crockett. For Attorney General, Ellison received just 799 votes, or 30.49%, in Linwood. Schultz, who took home 69.46%, received 1,836 votes.
60.81% of the voters in Columbus chose Jensen (1,384) over Walz, who received just 817 votes or 35.9% of the vote. Crockett took home 62.23% of the vote, or 1,407 votes, compared to Simon’s 852 votes (37.68%) for Secretary of State. And for the Attorney General race, Schultz pulled out 67.08% of the vote with 1,518 votes, while Ellison received 32.83%, or 743 votes.
In Scandia, the votes were much closer, though still solidly red. Jensen took home 51.27% of the vote for governor, with 1,227 votes, while Walz ended up with 1,103 votes for 46.09%. Crockett took home 51.42% of the vote with 1,216 votes for Secretary of State, while Steve Simon took home 1,149 votes, or 48.58%. Schultz took home 1,342 votes for 56.7% of the vote for Attorney General, while Ellison took home 1,025 votes, or 43.3%.
Overall, Walz faired close to the same as he did in the 2018 election when he won the race for governor over Republican candidate Jeff Johnson, though he lost some voters across the area.
In Forest Lake, Walz received 3,980 votes, or 41% of the votes, while Johnson received 5,213 votes, or 54% of the vote.
Wyoming voted for Johnson with 2,262 votes, or 56.64% of the vote, while Walz received 1,555 votes, or 38.93% of the vote. That means that while Walz received 153 fewer votes between 2018 and 2022, Jensen received just six votes fewer than Johnson did in 2018.
In Columbus, Walz received 817 votes this election, just 31 shy of his 2018 number of 848 votes, while Jensen picked up 74 votes and nearly 3 percentage points from his predecessor’s 57.86% at 1,310 votes. Walz received 37.46% of the vote in 2018, compared to the 35.9% of the vote in 2022.
In Scandia, Walz lost 44 voters in 2022. He had 1,147 votes, or 46.18%, in 2018, compared to 1,103 (46.09%) in 2022. But Jensen also lost voters compared to his 2018 predecessor Johnson, who received 1,258 votes in Scandia, while Jensen only amassed 1,227. However, percentage-wise, Jensen still took slightly more of the percent of the vote, with Johnson taking in only 50.64%, while Jensen took home 51.27%.
Walz lost 80 votes in Linwood, taking his percentage total down from 36.52% to 32.64% between the 2018 and 2022 election. Jensen gained ground on Johnson by 125 votes in Linwood in the 2022 election, totaling 1,688 votes, or 63.43% of the vote, while Johnson received 1,563 votes, or 58.77% of the vote.
For U.S. Congress, Forest Lake and Scandia joined Congressional District 8 after redistricting, where Pete Stauber took home 60% of the vote (5,618 votes) and 55.82% of the vote (1,328 votes), respectively. Stauber’s challenger, Jen Schultz, took home 3,642 votes or 39.95% of the vote in Forest Lake, while Scandia gave Schultz 1,051 votes for 44.18%.
Wyoming, which was previously a part of CD-8, also voted for Stauber by 65.32% with 2,455 votes, compared to Schultz’s 34.62% of the vote with 1,319 votes.
Columbus and Linwood, which remained a part of Minnesota’s 6th District, overwhelmingly supported incumbent Tom Emmer, who garnered 65.83% of the vote (1,497) in Columbus and 69.07% of the vote (1,832 votes) in Linwood. His challenger, Jeanne Hendricks, received 771 votes (65.83%) in Columbus and 806 votes (30.57%) in Linwood.
The new legislative sessions for both the state of Minnesota and U.S. Congress began on Jan. 3.
