Census data also indicates household units, but growth is less than prior decades
An overall growth of households and population continued for Forest Lake, Wyoming, Columbus, Linwood and Scandia in the last decade, but growth has slowed for many area towns. (Forest Lake and Wyoming have merged with townships, and all the population data of which has been aggregated.)
According to census data, Forest Lake’s population grew by 2,236 to 20,611 in 2020, accounting for more than a 12% increase. But that isn’t the most substantial growth the city has seen; instead, it’s the smallest increase the city has seen in the last 50 years by percentage of growth, and the penultimate smallest increase by numbers. Forest Lake’s population has grown by an average of almost 2,900 people each decade the last 50 years, with increases ranging from 1,917 to 3,730.
Between 1970 and 1980, Forest Lake saw a growth of 60%, as the population grew from 6,197 to 9,927. Between 1980 and 1990, growth slowed to 26%, from 9,927 to 12,523. Between 2000 and 2010 the city’s population grew from 14,400 to 18,375, marking a 27% increase.
The next smallest increase by percentage occurred from 1990 to 2000, when the population only grew by 1,917, marking a 15.23% increase. That same decade was the city’s smallest growth by number.
Surrounding cities
Scandia’s population hardly grew from 2010, especially when compared to past years. The official census count for 2020 is 3,984, an increase of just 50 people, and 61 households. That’s a 1.27% increase in population. The city’s population grew by 242 from 2000 to 2010, or 6.5%. Between 1990 and 2000, the population grew by 495, or 15.48%.
Linwood’s population rose by 211 people to 5,334 from 5,123 between 2020 and 2010, representing a 4.1% increase, its smallest increase by far in the last 50 years. Between 2000 and 2010 it saw an increase of 455 people, nearly a 10% increase, while 1990 to 2000 saw an increase of 1,080 people or 30%.
Columbus was an outlier for the area in 2000 and 2010, when the city actually saw a decrease in its population by 43 people, or a decrease of 1%. Between 2010 and 2020, Columbus’ population grew by 245 people to 4,159 from 3,914, representing a 6.26% increase. The growth indicated by the 2020 census is similar to that of the 2000 census, when the city saw an increase of 267 people, or a 7.2% increase. Between 1980 and 1990, the city had a growth of 458 people, or 14.17%.
Wyoming saw a 3% increase in its population, from 7,791 in 2010 to 8,032 in 2020, a 3% increase. Between 2000 and 2010, the population grew by 1,635 people, or 26.6%. Between 1990 and 2000, Wyoming nearly doubled, as its population rose from 2,145 to 4,011.
Households
Overall, household growth has also slowed. In Forest Lake, household units increased from 2010 to 2020 by 1,116, just shy of a 16% increase. Percentage-wise, it’s the smallest growth the city has had in at least 50 years. It’s almost half of the percentage change from 2000 to 2010, which showed a 29% growth, while the 2000 census had almost a 23% growth. The 1990 census showed nearly a 35% growth, and 1980’s was at its highest at a 87% growth.
The 1,116 housing unit increase, from 7,015 to 8,131, is just seven more than 1990s census, and three more than 1980s census. The largest increase of housing units was between 2000 and 2010 at 1,582, while the second largest was between 1970 and 1980 with 1,541.
In Linwood, the housing unit growth had been consistently rising between 1980 and 2010 by 300-430, but that growth slowed to just 109 more housing units in 2020 than in 2010.
In Columbus, housing unit growth varied between 1970 and 2020, ranging from an increase of 383 to 88. 2020 census data indicates an increase of 137 housing units, while 2010’s was at 88.
Scandia saw an increase of household units ranging from 209 between 1980 and 1990 to 204 between 2000 and 2010. Between 1970 and 1980, there was an increase of 443 households. From 2010 to 2020, there were only 61 new household units.
In Wyoming, household units increased from 2,845 to 2,995 between 2010 and 2000.
On average, the people per household unit have also been decreasing across all cities, ranging from 3.5 people per household (Forest Lake) to 4.1 people per household (Columbus) in 1970. In 2020, that number ranges from 2.53 people per household (Forest Lake) to 2.68 (Wyoming, Linwood and Columbus all shared this number.)=
