Miron Dairy Farm hopes spotlight moment helps educate public about dairy production
On Friday, Aug. 20, less than a week before the Minnesota State Fair opened, Fran Miron was on his family farm with about 100 cast and crew members of the hit ABC TV show “The Bachelorette,” a dating reality television show.
The Miron Dairy Farm in Hugo was the site of one of the group dates, which aired on Thursday, Nov. 23. Bachelorette Michelle Young hails from the Twin Cities metro area, and the production team decided to film more extensively than usual in the bachelorette’s hometown area.
Miron, a fourth-generation dairy farmer and current Washington County commissioner, was the only member of the family to be on camera, which was mostly because he was the only one who had the time to step away from the farming operation to be the on-air talent producers needed, as well as complete the required COVID-19 protocols required by production. Miron had to quarantine before the filming date and had to go through extensive testing. Then he spent the 14-hour day doing things producers needed him to do for filming, including demonstrating milking for a contest or driving a tractor for a wagon ride.
“I’m the least important person on a day-to-day basis now. My sons are really the ones doing the bulk of the work on the farm. ... I don’t think I was the most photogenic or sharpest person to be on camera for them, but I was the one that could step away from the operation long enough to be engaged with them,” Miron said.
The experience
In June, the Washington County commissioner and fourth-generation dairy farmer received a call from Heather Coffelt, who runs an agriculture tourism company, Prior to the Plate. She was in contact with producers from the hit show, who were scouting possible shooting locations for a group date on a farm. By late June, a group of producers were on site, with Miron giving them a tour of the farm. In July, yet another group of producers came out to tour the farm and asked more questions. And soon, it was confirmed: The Miron Dairy Farm would become one of the filming locations.
“They were obviously thinking ahead quite a ways,” Miron said. Early on, Miron, his wife, and his sons and daughters-in-law were part of discussions about date ideas.
“I think they had a sense of what they wanted to portray, and then sharing some of that and bouncing it off of us, we were able to provide some options,” Miron said. “They certainly wanted to have the calves, as baby calves are a draw for people. I think they recognized that early on and wanted to have that as part of it.”
They also wanted to get the guys dirty, Miron said. In one challenge, contestants shoveled manure and transported it with wheelbarrows, which “was kind of fun.”
But, he noted, producers didn’t want them to get too dirty during the 14-hour day shoot.
“We looked at different options [of manure], because we’ve got a variety of different types of manure on the farm. We have more fresh and liquid, kind of compacted. And then we have the drier manure you can move around without getting too dirty and smelly.” The producers chose the latter.
There were other ideas that came from tours of the farm. During one tour, Miron pulled out the wagon used during events on the farm.
“They fell in love with that and decided to use it on the show as an end-of-the-day, evening-type of a moonlit hayride a lot of people would view as being somewhat romantic.”
So in the evening, Miron pulled out the tractor, hitched up the wagon and took the group on a ride around the farm.
One idea that the Mirons approached producers with was one they were already very familiar with: churning butter.
Miron’s wife and other members of the family often visit various schools or help host field trips. One activity that’s typically popular with the kids is making butter, and the Mirons brought that up during their meeting with producers. With filming just days before the opening of the state fair, and the crowning of the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way, that idea seemed to be a hit with the producers, and they took it one step further: a butter sculpting contest, just like Princess Kay of the Milky Way is enshrined each year. Contestants had to craft some sort of sculpture with butter — but that portion wasn’t featured in the episode.
“For whatever reason they chose not to air that as part of the show, but they used it as a promotion before and after the show,” Miron said.
One of the most interesting activities came as the contestants had to milk a cow.
“They watched as I milked the cow by hand and showed them how it’s done,” Miron said, adding that how the guys reacted on the show was exactly like what he saw in person. “They jumped right in. They’re not bashful or reserved.”
Hand-milking a cow hasn’t been typical practice since the early 1900s, as cows are mostly milked by machines. But it was a fun activity for the group, Miron said.
“A couple of guys went in with their whole hand and milked that cow. One individual was using a thumb and forefinger and stripping it out — that’s such a slow process in milking a cow,” Miron said.
Raising awareness about dairy
One of the main reasons the Miron family accepted the offer to allow “The Bachelorette” to film on their farm: education and awareness.
“That’s part of our whole purpose here, too. People need to know where their food comes from. [The grocery store] is the first place they think of, but they don’t know how much goes into bringing that product to the store,” Miron said.
“Dairy farms are changing. During the ‘20s and ‘30s, there were dairies spotted all across the countries and the Midwest. Every farm was 80 acres or 120 acres, and they had 15 or 20 cows, and farms were very diversified. We’ve changed significantly since that time. ... Dairy farmers have struggled for many years because of milk pricing formulas.”
And while Miron might not have been able to present the reality and struggles of dairy farms across America during a short segment on national television, just getting people familiar with where their food comes from or showing a glimpse of a farmer’s lifestyle is what he aimed to do.
“Production ag, it’s one-fifth of the state’s economy here in Minnesota, and there’s less than 1% of people engaged in production ag,” Miron said. “Therein lies the importance for people to see what we’re doing, to have a national audience see what we’re doing, because that less than 1% is not just a state statistic, it’s a national statistic.”
Miron said it’s unusual to find people who have some connection with a farm, or even having had the experience of stepping foot on a farm.
“In many cases, people are several generations removed from that [experience]. That’s becoming more and more uncommon, so what people saw on ‘The Bachelorette’ may be their only glimpse of dairy, maybe forever. They may never see another cow being milked, and just because they don’t have that connection. And that’s one of the reasons we agreed to do the show.”
The Miron Farm does offer tours each year open to the public, in addition to numerous field trips. Those tours are meant to show the importance of agriculture, the lengthy process of delivering goods to the grocery stores, and to show the lifestyle of a farmer. He said adults who accompany the students on the field trip often take photos of the farm, as well, because it’s so unfamiliar to them, too.
“Our reach now with what we do to try to educate and engage the public in what we do, it’s much broader today than it was 15-20 years ago,” Miron said. “That’s always been and probably will be our goal moving forward, but so seldom do you have the opportunity to have a national audience.”
The whole experience was fun and exciting, Miron said. But from the time producers came out to visit to the time it aired, which was almost six months, it was hard to keep it under wraps.
“We weren’t at liberty to talk about it. There were a few people who happened to drive by and saw all the people here and all the vehicles and asked questions,” Miron said.
The family was also anxious about how the show would portray the farm. Still, Miron said after he watched the episode, the family was pleased with the whole experience, from production to how life on a dairy farm was characterized.
“It was a very wholesome segment and we were extremely pleased that it was such a positive image of agriculture and dairy in particular,” Miron said.
