The Anoka County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the 2022 final budget, which includes a flat property tax levy, during the board’s Dec. 3 meeting.
The county says the 2022 budget reflects the priorities of providing safe roads and eliminating congestion; working with residents to improve their lives; protecting and serving the community in a manner that preserves public trust; attracting and retaining an engaged, skilled county staff; and providing clear, accurate and effective information to residents and staff about county initiatives.
The 2022 capital budget is $123.3 million with $71 million being allocated to transportation initiatives and $38 million going towards public safety building initiatives –– this is directly related to beginning the construction of a new Emergency Communications Center, and planning and design for the potential of a new parking ramp and jail.
A total of $39 million of the transportation budget is dedicated to improvements to the Ramsey Gateway Project (Highway 10 interchanges at Ramsey Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard). Anoka County’s transportation improvement program leverages state, federal and transportation sales tax funds. No local levy dollars are allocated to road improvements.
The county tax levy only accounts for a portion of taxpayers’ property tax bill. Other taxing jurisdictions include cities and school districts.
To explore the 2022 Anoka County budget and capital improvement plan, visit anokacounty.us/budget.
