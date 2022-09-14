Andersons Ice Cream back up.jpg

Owner of Anderson’s Ice Cream Shoppe Melissa Anderson plans to open a second location in the former Ernie’s Eatery and Ice Cream Parlor in Forest Lake. 

 Photo by Natalie Ryder

Owner Melissa Anderson brings Lindstrom shop to town

While black licorice ice cream is one of the popular flavors at Anderson’s Ice Cream Shoppe in Lindstrom, only time will tell owner Melissa Anderson what Forest Lake’s favorite ice cream flavor will be as she plans to expand her business, adding a new location of Anderson’s Ice Cream Shoppe in the former Ernie’s Eatery and Ice Cream Parlor. 

