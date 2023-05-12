Project expected to go to bid, though council doesn’t commit to pulling trigger
Less than four months after the Wyoming City Council suspended moving forward with the final stages of designing its new public safety building, the project seems to have revived as a near-term possibility.
The council, with an informal split vote of 3-2, indicated it was interested in pursuing a new design option put forth by project design lead Jonathan Loose of Wold Architects. The informal vote was taken at the council’s workshop meeting; a formal vote is expected during its Tuesday, May 16, meeting. If the formal vote is approved, that would give Wold Architects the green light to finalize design plans to go out for bidding, giving the council a more firm dollar amount on the project without requiring the city to move forward with any of the bids.
The renewed interest came after Loose presented an updated but less expensive design plan to the council during a special workshop session on Tuesday, May 2. The council previously tabled the finalizing of the designs for the project after Wold Architects and City Administrator Robb Linwood had watched projected costs inflate to $15.5 million for the project, more than $2 million over the initial top-dollar proposal of $13 million the council expected to spend on the project in September 2022.
The updated building design would now be partially made out of pre-engineered metal, rather than a “pre-cast” (a harder brick design), which would be more than $1 million in savings. There would still be parts of the building that are pre-cast, including the building’s core operations center that splits the fire department and the police department’s designated “sides” of the building. The pre-engineered metal portions of the building would be for the apparatus bay and the squad garage, though the council had some reservations about the longevity of pre-engineered metal buildings compared to the traditional pre-cast building originally envisioned. The new design would also use a different finish for walls and floors.
In total the project’s estimated cost was brought back down to roughly $13.5 million; with inflation that number could go as high as an estimated $13.864 million, though Loose said he was confident he could work with the city’s core planning group on the project to find ways to get that down to $13.5 million.
“To me, that’s the message we’d come away from: at $13.5, we’re still in the target. We could still hit that,” Loose said.
However, in the current market, with projections of the project’s cost expected to continue to increase due to continued inflation in the coming years, it was enough to make some of the council consider what the final numbers would be if the city moved forward with its plan.
The initial suggestion to go out for bid as soon as possible on the project came from council member Dennis Schilling, who works as a building official for the city of West St. Paul and is familiar with construction costs of buildings. In the January meeting, he said that while he saw the “unfortunate” cost increase coming, he said that the $15.5 million for the project was “actually cheap compared to what’s being built right now.”
“I think we move forward to bid,” Schilling said during the May workshop. “We’re already going to pay for it whether it’s now or we pay for it later. It gets us one step closer to ‘These are the actual numbers’ so we can do it or can we not do it.”
In the informal vote, Schilling was joined by council members Brett Ohnstad and Claire Luger.
“I would love to have seen some solid numbers, but the only way to probably do that is to take it to bid. … This makes me nervous. This makes me really nervous, but I don’t think it’s going to change. … At some point we have to do this, because our current facilities are inadequate,” Luger said.
Mayor Lisa Iverson disagreed, noting she has been a big proponent of a new public safety building in the past, but was having a hard time swallowing the price tag and the current uncertainty over new developments that would help support a bigger tax base to help pay for the building.
“When we started this, before COVID and during COVID, and now with the recession, we don’t have the tax base we thought we were going to have to help pay for this. That’s a very scary place to be for our residents,” Iverson said. “My concern is the development has stopped right now; we don’t have that additional tax base. I understand we need numbers, but it’s scary as heck to see that $13 (million), almost $14 million when we’re stalled. That is scary.”
Schilling said he wasn’t confident the developments were stalled out so much as “everybody’s still slammed,” though he didn’t know what the major reason was for the delay. He also said he saw the new public safety building as a way to draw in newer developments.
The Wyoming Council also recently approved to spend $30,000 on hiring the Hylden Advocacy and Law lobbying group to pursue state funding. Linwood said it’s unlikely the city would get any state aid for the project this year, and he was hoping to get state legislators, as well as Minnesota Sens. Klobuchar and Smith, to the city for a tour. But state or federal dollars are not guaranteed and would likely not come through for at least another year.
