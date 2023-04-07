For Cathy Primeau, the weekly Newtrax bus service that runs every Wednesday is key for her to get some groceries and stop at the bank, since she doesn’t have a car, nor a license. When she moved to the area from Blaine a few years ago, a transportation service was a necessity, but was somewhat lacking before the nonprofit began servicing the city.
“This is not one of those [companies that] serves and fulfills all the transportation gaps out there. But this is meant more, primarily to serve as, kind of, a social function: An ability to get out and get your errands done at least once a week,” said Scott Olson, Newtrax community transportation coordinator.
Newtrax partnered with the city five years ago to offer this group-riding service to individuals who are 55 or older, primarily to those who live in senior living apartments like Birchwood Arbors, Meadows on Fairview or Trailside Senior Living.
To the individuals the buses service, it is an essential aspect of their weekly routines that driver Gary Graham helps to facilitate. He works part-time for Newtrax after taking a few full years for retirement because there is only “so much” hunting and fishing one person can do.
“I do something different every day,” Graham said of his varying routes.
Prior to getting behind a Newtrax wheel, he worked for Metro Mobility in the southern Minneapolis suburbs, giving him a taste of the connections that can be made between driver and rider.
“You’re not supposed to get close to them, but how can’t you?” Graham said.
He and another driver transport riders to and from stops at Cub, Walmart, Key’s Cafe, the Hardwood Creek Library or the Forest Lake Senior Center – which is why Newtrax was originally brought to the area.
“The senior center was looking for ways to get seniors around town to get to grocery stores, to get to pharmacies, etc.,” Forest Lake Assistant City Administrator Dan Undem said. “... It’s been well received by the seniors.”
Newtrax’s services fit a portion of the bill that the city was seeking even earlier than 2018 – when the partnership officially began – to meet a need that area residents had expressed was lacking around the area.
“It was always something that we got a lot of calls on, you know, saying, ‘Hey, we need some type of circulator service up here,’ and at least we have something,” Undem said.
Partnerships with the city and Washington County have continued to make this a viable option beyond serving senior group members in Forest Lake, as the county offers advertisement services to senior living homes to increase or maintain steady ridership.
Around 20 people ride both Forest Lake buses each week as it has become a reliable resource for area seniors to run errands or visit with friends outside of their apartment buildings.
“It’s been very favorable for them to consider this because now we, as a service provider, are bringing some transportation options to their community when there wouldn’t otherwise necessarily be that opportunity,” Olson said.
According to him, there have even been some individuals who simply catch the bus between 9:40 to 10:20 a.m. at their home to ride it until service finishes for the day around 1 p.m. to interact with others in an outside setting.
“Our drivers are very friendly, and we get to know people that get on this route. They come to trust us. … That’s the kind of service that this is all about: We want people to feel extremely comfortable, we want to make their day,” Olson said.
Even though Newtrax has expanded beyond its White Bear Lake home base and has adapted its Forest Lake route to meet certain demands – like stopping at M Health Fairview – it wouldn’t be an efficient service if it offered rides to everyone in the city.
“This is not a mini city bus that we’re just picking up anybody and everybody. This is really trying to be skewed more towards seniors and adults with disabilities in need,” Olson said.
Buses will always make stops at the partnered senior living homes, and they are capable of picking up individuals who live within a quarter mile radius from the route. For the service to be a well-oiled machine, it requires communication from drivers, riders and Olson to ensure no one is left behind, but unnecessary stops aren’t made.
“We would be so inefficient if we were just running all over town with everybody that’s on that list,” Olson said.
The city of Forest Lake plans to continue servicing the agreement with Newtrax and is open to expansion from them or another company to continue filling a transportation void in the area.
“Obviously we’re going to look for those partnerships and continue to be responsive to those who are looking to see if we can expand it. But for right now at least we have something in town and we are thankful for that,” Undem said.
