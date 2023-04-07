0406_Newtrax.jpg

Forest Lake Newtrax driver Gary Graham (right) offered to help Cathy Primeau bring her groceries onto the bus on Wednesday, March 29. 

 Photo by Natalie Ryder

For Cathy Primeau, the weekly Newtrax bus service that runs every Wednesday is key for her to get some groceries and stop at the bank, since she doesn’t have a car, nor a license. When she moved to the area from Blaine a few years ago, a transportation service was a necessity, but was somewhat lacking before the nonprofit began servicing the city. 

“This is not one of those [companies that] serves and fulfills all the transportation gaps out there. But this is meant more, primarily to serve as, kind of, a social function: An ability to get out and get your errands done at least once a week,” said Scott Olson, Newtrax community transportation coordinator. 

