Organizers celebrate fair’s 150 year anniversary
For 150 years the Washington County Fair has held the annual event celebrating agriculture, livestock and promoting general merriment. This year it’s came back — after being canceled for COVID last year — to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
Washington County Historical Society Executive Director Brent Peterson wrote an essay depicting a history of the county fair since its inception in 1871.
The fair can trace its roots back to the county’s early agriculture. The Washington County Agricultural Society started in the 1850s.
“But that one died,” Peterson said. “It just fizzled for some reason, and then in 1870 they regained momentum to start another ag society.”
The newly formed agricultural society held the first county fair in Cottage Grove in the fall of 1871, he said. The next year the fair was held in Stillwater at the Old Parson Farm, at the corner of Orleans Street and Sixth Avenue, Peterson wrote.
“Early fairs were farmers markets like,” Peterson said. “So they would bring their best crops; best beets; best root vegetables; best flowers just like you see today and they would compete for prizes. It was very much a big thing it was also a way for people to connect with each other.”
For instance, a farmer from Scandia could meet up with a farmer from Denmark Township. The conversation that may have followed could have been about the best way to grow crops.
“It was really a networking thing that they could (use to) improve their farming,” Peterson said.
At the first county fair, the Stillwater Fire Department showed off new equipment and an Afton resident brought a squash that weighed 140 pounds and a 7-year-old girl displayed a quilt she made, Peterson wrote in his essay.
After the inaugural year, the fair moved to the Lily Lake Driving Park in Stillwater. After a disagreement about how much ticket sales should be given to the driving park, the fair moved to Bass Lake (what is now Lake Elmo) in 1875 where Gov. Cushman Davis spoke.
In 1876, many St. Croix Valley baseball teams competed at the fair for a $100 prize.
In 1877, a tornado hit the Bass Lake fairgrounds and it moved back to Lily Lake Driving Park for the years of 1877 and 1878. In 1878, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Ignatious Donnelly spoke and created a political uproar, and the fair was canceled the next year.
“What did he say in his speech,” Peterson said. “Did that lend toward the cancellation of the 1879 county fair?”
The county fair restarted in 1883 and was held in the driving park again from 1883 to 1886.
From 1887 to 1904 there are no records of a county fair being held.
“It didn’t happen as far as I can tell,” Peterson said.
In October 1903, the Washington County Fair Association was formed, and it returned from 1905 to 1908 at the Driving Park until the fairgrounds were sold.
In 1913, the county fair returned and opened in Forest Lake on West Broadway near the railroad tracks for the first couple of years before moving to downtown Stillwater in 1917 and 1918.
The fair was called off in 1919. The official reason given was a lack of suitable buildings of where to hold the fair. The fair wasn’t held again until 1924 when it was held at Crocus Park in Bayport at the south end of town.
Given that time frame, Peterson speculated the event may have been called off because of the Spanish Flu epidemic.
“You kind of wonder if the pandemic then canceled that out, but again I don’t know (for sure),” Peterson said. “I not saying (for certain) that’s why there was no fair in 1920.”
In the mid-20s, the fair started to change.
“The fair started evolving, and they started getting amusements rides,” Peterson said. “So they’d have the Ferris Wheel. They’d have the little teacups. It became more of a popular event (for the greater community).”
In 1941, the fair was canceled. When it returned in 1942 Peterson said it was focused on the war effort
“It was all bond sales, blood drives, Red Cross, and ‘support the soldiers,’” Peterson said. “It could have been some scrap metal drives as well. So those things certainly shifted during the war years. It was more about bringing the community together.”
With the war ending in 1945, the fair set a record attendance that of 10,000 fairgoers.
The fair was consistently held from 1942 until 2020 when it was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 1970, the fair moved to its current location in Baytown Township.
Andersen windows planned on expanding and pushed the fairgrounds out.
In researching all of the fairs, Peterson wished that he could have attended an early incarnation of the Washington County Fair to see how 19th century politics worked.
“I would have loved to have gone to a fair in the 1870s because they had a lot of politicians come can and speak,” Peterson said.
Eilleen Tank served as fair manager for the entire for 17 years from 1987 to 2004.
“It was just growing so fast and I was in charge of everything,” Tank said.
During her tenure, the exhibits increased immensely.
“The fair was just growing,” Task said. “The past eight years it’s sort of leveled off. Younger people aren’t as interested in the friendly fair competition.”
Tank still enjoys seeing people bringing their best work to the fair.
“I think just seeing other people looking at the exhibits that some people do,” Tank said “They’re top notch. They worked hard on showing a nice exhibit. … They certainly work on them all year long to have them ready for county fair.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.