History of Linwood to be memorialized in quilt
On the south wall of the Linwood Senior Center, a fairly empty wall is interspersed by decorations here and there. Soon, though, it will be covered with a king-sized quilt, honoring the past of the township it sits in.
This year Linwood Township celebrated its 150th anniversary. In September, during the township’s’ Family Fun Days, the history committee opened the typically closed grange, a historical building previously used for community gatherings and town board meetings. A timeline had been set up of the town’s history, starting from one side and working to another.
It was that timeline that led to the inspiration of how to use some memorial funds dedicated for the celebration of the 150th anniversary, donated by longtime community members. Becky Frego and Concha Brown, two members of the history committee, decided to do so with a quilt, made up of 108 squares, 104 of which will represent a piece of Linwood’s history, and “to honor those older members of the community that passed away that donated the money to make this happen,” Frego said.
“As Concha said, if they take the money and put it in the senior center fund, it’ll go away, and nobody will know it’s for these people that were a big part of this community,” Frego said.
“Consider what we’re talking about is past history, and the age of the majority of the women involved in the grange are interested in history, and there’s a lot of quilters in that age group,” said Frego’s husband, Ron.
“It started with the grange, probably. Concha did a timeline. ... After we had finished with the grange’s timeline and started on the quilt, we said, ‘What are the things in the history that are special about Linwood?’ I always think of this as ‘What is it about Linwood we love?’ So we sat down and made a list,” Frego said.
The plan came together quite quickly.
“It took just a couple hours, because we went by the timeline,” Brown said.
“Concha called me and said, ‘Figure out the size of the blocks, see how many blocks we can get in a king-size quilt,’” Frego said. “Then she wrote up the proposal for the town board, submitted it. I think that was Friday and by Tuesday we had it submitted to the board and approved.”
The topics range from recent history to the town’s founding. Blocks will represent the founding fathers of Linwood, the wire grass marsh and its use in making rugs in the late 1800s, and the grange hall. It’ll also include blocks dedicated to the fire department (and also 9/11), the Carlos Avery fire, and Linwood’s car show and cruise. There will even be a square representing past epidemics or pandemics as well as COVID-19. Other squares honor area businesses or entities, like the three area churches (two of which are still open) or the Broadbent Cow, made by one of the children of local dairy farm owners in a shop class.
“Everybody here used that as a landmark,” Frego said. “When we moved here, we’d tell people, ‘Turn at the cow.’ [They’d say] ‘What do you mean?’ ‘You’ll see it.’”
Certain portions will also represent other aspects of history, from the Louisiana Purchase to ice harvesting from the lakes to the Homestead Act or the Halloween snow storm of 1991. Unique stories will also be represented, like a local who once knit a pair of socks while walking to St. Paul from Linwood.
But it wasn’t just that Frego and Brown wanted to make a quilt to honor the legacy of Linwood; they wanted to involve the community in the making of the quilt.
“What we want to do is get the community together and to work together, and look at and get excited about Linwood and the community,” Frego said.
Squares are decorated by local community members, whether using beading, fabric markers, embroidery, or fabric, as long as it represents the topic of that particular square. Frego and Brown have been meeting with local clubs and asking members to take a square, which is packaged in a zippered plastic bag with information about the square.
“We usually get a few takers each time. Just like the painting class I went to. There were six ladies there, and all of them took a block,” Frego said.
They are also bringing squares around to older people who may want to participate but can’t.
“We are putting together some blocks and having some of our older members just sign them. We have people who have severe arthritis. They’re in their 90s, they can’t see anymore, their eyesight’s going. But they are part of this because they’ve signed a block,” Frego said.
In bringing together history from the start of the township through today, there will be a square with a list of the local town board members from when the township was first established.
“We’ll take it to the town board meeting and have all the current town board members sign their name,” Brown said.
Once all the squares are decorated — an effort they hope is completed by January — a quilter will sew it all together.
Once it’s completed, it will hang at Linwood Elementary School for a time (each of the current classes will have the opportunity to decorate a square), before it’s hung at the community center for the community to remember their town’s history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.