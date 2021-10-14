After 17 years of planning, county historical society will open Heritage Center
The Washington County Historical Society is putting the finishing touches on its Heritage Center, located at 1862 S. Greeley St. in Stillwater and will open to the public with a free grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16.
During the festivities there will be axe throwing and log cutting outside. Inside there will be music by Accent, a string duet consisting of Stillwater natives Travis Peterson (violin) and Jess Peterson (viola). An indigenous group will perform drums and dances from noon until 2 p.m.
In addition, playing that day will be husband and wife duo Curtis & Loretta performing traditional songs from America and the British Isles, as well as their own originals while dressed in 1800s period costumes.
The exhibits in the new center were designed, built and installed by three groups in the region: Split Rock Studios, Bluestem Heritage Group, and Museology have designed the exhibits that tell stories of the rich history of Minnesota’s first county. In the exhibits, there will be hands-on sections, as well as interactive and video/audio components that enhance the visitor’s experiences.
The center’s keynote exhibit “From the Woods to the World” will feature how logging impacted Stillwater, but also show how timber harvesting in the St. Croix Valley influenced the world, WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson said.
“Literally, there was a lumber mill from Stillwater advertising in Germany for workers,” Peterson said.
The society plans on having the lumber exhibit in the space for at least 20 years. The lumber exhibit has videos showing how logging is still celebrated in the St. Croix Valley with clips from events such as Lumberjack Days.
The Heritage Center will include three large galleries, a storage area, classroom, research center, and a retail center, Peterson said. Another of the center’s first exhibits is on St. Croix Valley photographer John Runk.
At the center “A Curious Mind” displays Runk’s photos wallpapered on the walls of the exhibit. Runk took thousands of photographs in the late 19th and early 20th century of the St. Croix Valley. Peterson said it was not easy narrowing down the few photographs displayed on the center’s walls.
One of the wallpapers is a portrait of Runk that was made using Runk’s own photos.
Another of the Runk wallpaper displays is of guards working in the Stillwater Prison. WCHS owns the Warden’s House and runs it as a museum in downtown Stillwater so a picture of the prison was an appropriate selection.
Another of the exhibits will feature fashion comparing trends from 100 years apart. The exhibit is ready to go as well, but it’s covered in plastic to protect from dust as construction on the center finishes.
In addition to historical exhibits, ArtReach St. Croix has a space for a rotating artist’s gallery.
History of the Heritage Center
In 2005 WCHS held a strategic planning session with its Board of Directors, staff and key stakeholders of the organization. From that meeting the organization determined a need to move forward the history of Washington County and the state of Minnesota. After several years, the search for the site began. In 2013, the WCHS purchased the old UFE Inc. building on Greeley Street.
The WCHS then leased the building to Minnesota Department of Transportation to use as its headquarters while new St. Croix River Crossing was built. During the next five years, the rent received by WCHS and several grants enabled the WCHS to pay off the mortgage of the building and go into the renovations debt free. Plans as well as fundraising were halted during the pandemic. WCHS staff decided to pursue renovations with a phased plan, with the first phase consisting of completing the exhibition galleries, education center, research center, bathrooms and museum stores to be ready to open on Oct. 16. Phase two is creating a new entryway, creating a large storage area and replacing roofing units.
The Heritage Center will be open Tuesday through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost for admission will be $8 for adults and $3 for kids (6-17). Members of the Washington County Historical Society get free admissions to all WCHS historic sites.
For more information, contact the Historical Society at 651-439-5956 or email information@wchsmn.org.
