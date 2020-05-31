Erin Thordson grew up helping her electrician dad and learning from him. Now the Forest Lake Area High School senior plans to follow in her dad’s footsteps.
“He does a lot of our projects at home by himself, so I help him out at home,” Thordson said. “I watch him do it. He’s got his work at home, and I look at it, and look at plans to see what he’s doing.”
Two years ago, Thordson’s dad was working on the Bell Museum for the University of Minnesota, and Erin went with her dad to walk through the job site.
“He showed us everything they were doing that day, what the future plans were going to look like, and telling us about it …. That was super cool,” Thordson said.
Thordson’s plans to attend St. Paul Technical College in the fall and finish her degree in two years.
“Mostly, it’s a male-dominated field, but the last few years…more and more women are going into the field and being accepted...It’s a little intimidating, but I hold my head high and think the best of myself, so I’m not super worried,” she said about those concerns. “I think he’s quite excited. I think he can’t wait until I’m out of school and he can hopefully get me working with him at one point, and train and learn under him and figure out how he works and hopefully be as good as him one day.”
Thordson, who grew up attending St. Peters’ Catholic School, played softball for her ninth grade year, and volleyball from ninth through 11th grade. In addition, she’s been a part of a trap shooting club, something her dad’s inspiration helped with.
Like many high schoolers, Thordson has a job, and she’s enjoyed working at Big Apple Bagels over the last three years with co-workers that have turned into friends.
“A lot of the people I work with are in my grade or around my grade. The friendships I’ve made with them…I never thought I’d have friendships outside of school; Everyone’s really close. We cover each other’s backs when need be. It’s like a family and are always there for each other and support and push each other to be better.”
She has really appreciated working for Ashley Bulmer, the owner of Big Apple Bagels.
“She loves us,” Thordson said. “We always have a great time.”
She also loves to trap shoot.
“My dad hunts, and has trap shot. He brought me with and I got into it, and I really enjoy hunting and shooting.”
Asked what her favorite high school memories were, she remembers going to hockey and football games.
“The one homecoming game we did win,” Thordson said. “It was the highlight.”
