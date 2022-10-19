After first motion to pass the preliminary fails in a split vote, council votes again, passing 3-1
A 9.71% proposed tax levy will mean an increase in city levy funds by $466,238 for 2023. But depending on what market valuations do, homeowners could either see a decrease or an increase in what they pay for city taxes, due to an overall increase in the tax capacity.
Assuming market valuations stay the same, a home worth $200,000 would see a decrease by $86; a home valued at $300,000 would see a decrease of $138; and a home valued at $400,000 would see a decrease of $189.
But market valuations in Chisago County (all valuations are done by the county) are expected to rise by 21.2%, which would then mean likely increases for many residents.
For instance, a home worth $200,000 might see their home value rise to $242,400, which would then mean an annual increase of $68; a $300,000 home might see their home value rise to $363,600, which would mean an annual increase of $109; and a home valued at $400,000 could see their home value rise to $484,800, and would see an annual increase of city taxes by $150.
Like other cities across the state, the city’s tax rate saw a significant decrease due to the fast rise in home valuations. Wyoming’s tax rate was 44.96% in 2022. If the city had kept the levy flat, the city’s tax rate would decrease to 36.65%. If the city had kept the tax rate the same, they could’ve increased the levy by $1,099,592. As it stands, Wyoming will see their tax rate decrease to 40.21%.
Rising fuel costs and increases in staff insurance are playing a big factor in the budget this year, according to Jessi Sturtz, the city’s finance consultant through ABDO Financial Solutions. The city’s budget for fuel came at a 25% increase, and the city clerk’s office also saw wage increases and a rising cost for benefits. The police department saw similar increases, with an increase cost in insurance, as well as its operating supplies and contracted services.
Other costs for the city’s building inspector, as well as the addition of a park’s part-time employee, and other contracts, played a factor in the city’s rising levy.
The city is considering the addition of a part-time community service officer. The police department had hoped for a full-time position to be added, but under the budget, decided that a part-time community service officer could help relieve some of the duties from the officers.
“You’re targeting a 19-, 20-year-old college student that can still maintain benefits on their parents’ insurance, and they can attend school,” Police Chief Neil Bauer said. “This is a way we can still do what other departments are doing. This is a common practice. It’s not as unique and doesn’t get necessarily some of the people I was hoping to target, but it does afford us the ability to do that.”
The council did not make a decision about the position, set for hiring in 2023.
The council approved the 9.71% preliminary tax levy increase at its Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting, though some concerns were noted by the council. A first motion to approve the tax levy did not pass after a 2-2 tie, with council member Brett Ohnstad absent. Council members Dennis Schilling and Claire Luger voted yes, and council member Linda Nanko-Yeager and Mayor Lisa Iverson both voted no. After the initial motion didn’t pass, Iverson decided to change her vote, and a new motion was on the table, which passed in a 3-1 vote, with Nanko-Yeager voting no.
“I think the levy increase is a little too high. I’m afraid of people [not] being able to afford it,” council member Nanko-Yeager said.
The city can adjust the levy downward in its final budget, but cannot exceed the number set at its Sept. 6 meeting. The council will meet on Nov. 9 for another budget meeting, and will have its final Truth in Taxation meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.