After first motion to pass the preliminary fails in a split vote, council votes again, passing 3-1

A 9.71% proposed tax levy will mean an increase in city levy funds by $466,238 for 2023. But depending on what market valuations do, homeowners could either see a decrease or an increase in what they pay for city taxes, due to an overall increase in the tax capacity.

