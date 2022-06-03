Three local siblings all entered an art contest — and won. Lakes International Language Academy seventh-grader Eliana, fifth-grader Isaiah, and second-grader Arrow Acero all won in their age categories and were chosen as three of 11 student artists to be displayed at the Flint Hills Family Festival Artwalk in St. Paul at the Ordway Theater, which runs May 31 through June 4.
It was by the suggestion of mother Dawn that the Eliana enter a painting in the contest. The family attends the festival each year, and Dawn suggested this year Eliana enter a painting she previously had done.
“I wasn’t that excited at first about doing it,” Eliana said about the contest. “But then she said I could create something new because of what it was about. So then I decided to give it a shot and I invited [my brothers] to do it.”
Eliana decided to paint a cityscape by the ocean during a sunset, with mythical creatures flying through the air. She was inspired by reading the book “The Outsiders” for class, and thought of a quote that fit with the festival’s art theme of experiencing wonder together.
“One of the lines was ‘We all see the same sunset,’ so I wanted to incorporate that into the painting as that togetherness. The creatures are just wondrous things that I have seen in my dreams sometimes, so I also wanted to put that in my painting,” Eliana said.
Isaiah had recalled a family camping trip to the mountains.
“We were going on a long walk, and we got a little bit lost, but when we passed this mountain, there was a mountain that had a tree on it,” he said. It was that memory he decided to paint.
Arrow also took inspiration from a family camping trip as he painted a nighttime landscape of the moon reflecting on the lake.
“I thought of us our family going camping because we do it a lot,” Arrow said.
As they were painting, they joked about how fun it would be to all win their respective age categories.
“We thought it wasn’t going to happen, because we thought it’d be a pretty low chance,” Eliana said. “But it ended up happening.”
Dawn said the family has always been artistic, starting with older brother Tobias, but Eliana’s love of art really took off, and it has extended to her two younger brothers.
“I usually come up with ways to try to get all of us to try each other’s work. Like, I’ll have an art competition where we all have to do our art but in each other’s styles,” Eliana said. “I enjoy it a lot, and I hope they do, too.”
They also draw collectively, too, making monsters or creatures, each of them taking a section of the body.
So for each of them to win in their respective categories was something they all felt proud to accomplish together. When Dawn received three letters of congratulations, she had a fun way to tell them the news: She handed each of them each other’s letters of congratulations.
“So they thought each other had won, and then it occurred to them, ‘Wait, there’s three letters here,’” she said.
“First I got really excited because Arrow won,” Isaiah said. “Then I got really excited because I won. Then when I read it, I got really excited for Eliana.”
“I just read Isaiah, and I was just really excited,” Arrow said.
Eliana didn’t quite understand at first.
“I was like, I really want to win, too, but I want to be happy for them. I don’t want to be selfish,” she said. “Then they read mine. … It was a surprise at first.”
The three siblings say they’re proud to display their artwork together, and alongside artwork they also admire.
“I looked at the pieces, and they were really incredible. … Like, their talent was really good and it felt good to have mine with theirs,” Eliana said.
The other siblings agreed, noting a particular piece that had caught their attention.
“I admire that they stepped up,” Dawn said. “Because art is from your spirit, and it’s so intimate and it is hard to show everybody what is inside you, and you took that risk to enter.”
The siblings hope people enjoy the show and are looking forward to seeing people’s reactions.
“I want people to maybe be inspired by the drawings, and maybe they’ll start drawing,” Isaiah said.
“I just want other people to see what I’ve created,” Arrow said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.