Senate District 28
Mark Koran
Age: 58
Occupation: Self Employed, Senate District 28
Previous political/community experience:
Lent Township planning commission. MN State Senator for the last 6 years. This experience has led to me being appointed to the Senate Committees of Technology and reform (C), State Government & Elections, Aging (VC) Health and Human Services, Legislative Audit Commission (C), Subcommittee on Employee Relations (VC).
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
My core focus for spending will be in the area of critical need. Our facilities which serve our children, disabled and the elderly are in dire conditions. There was a 20k loss of employees serving these industries in the last two years, we must make investments in training and wages to strengthen those industries serving this vital need.
The remaining surplus priorities will be meaningful reductions of the tax burden for many segments of our population, Removing income tax on social security, and permanent income and property tax reductions for individuals and businesses.
Each area of focus is to make MN the best state to live, work, start a business and raise our families in.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
The US Supreme Court ruling moved this issue back to the states where it belongs and with the Doe vs Gomez ruling by the MN Supreme Court in 1995, created a constitutional right to abortion. With these rulings, the Pro-life MN Senate Majority supports policies to ensure all mothers and babies have the care they need throughout every stage of life. From extended care for pregnant mothers, expanding post-partum care, and workplace protections for nursing mothers, we’ve supported women throughout their pregnancy and recovery. We should look for consensus policies that reduce unwanted pregnancies and mothers facing hardships. Being pro-life isn’t just about pregnancy, it’s about providing safe communities, supports for families, and education options that give children the tools they need to thrive as adults. I will continue to support policies that deliver for families all across the state. That means my role as a legislator is to build commonsense agreement on how we best protect life at all stages; and continue to support women, children and families.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
There are a variety of key election issues which are needed and supported by a majority of citizens, to ensure everyone has great trust in the outcomes of each election. Voter ID, provisional ballots for same-day registration and making the statewide voter registration data – which is classified as public data – available publicly. Since 2008, the detailed voter record, through policy, has been restricted. By being restricted, it prohibits citizens from accessing the very data that would allow for the validation of each election – that only eligible citizens cast ballots in an election. These changes must be in a bi-partisan manner. We must also stop efforts which seek to by-pass the legislature, using the courts to change election law. At the end of the day, we want an election process which is easy to vote, but hard to cheat. Thank you for the opportunity to represent you the last 6 years and I humbly ask for your vote on November 8th.
*Victoria Ann Bird did not submit a questionnaire response by deadline.
Senate District 31
Cal Bahr
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Any surplus funds should be returned to those who paid in as close to equal proportion as possible.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Reinstating parental notification of a minor that was overturned by the courts in August.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Provisional ballots. With same day registration, there is no ability to verify eligibility before co mingling of ballots. Also, requiring balancing the voter book to the number of ballots prior to certification.
*Jason Ruffalo did not submit a questionnaire response by deadline.
Senate District 32
Michael Kreun
Age: 46
Previous political/community experience: My wife and I live in Blaine with our three children. I’m a corporate lawyer. My community experience includes: Spring Lake Park School Board, Coon Creek Watershed Board, Eagle Brook Church volunteer, Children’s Law Center volunteer, Highway 65 Public Advisory Council, Blaine Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast co-founder, and coaching youth sports.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The surplus should go back to you, the taxpayer, in the form of tax relief. State taxes on social security must be eliminated for our seniors. I support addressing Minnesota’s budget and spending needs through transparent and thoughtful legislative debate. I favor spending taxpayer dollars on primary state responsibilities, such improving Highway 65 in Blaine and Ham Lake, funding special education and mental health initiatives in our schools, addressing the needs of our long-term care facilities, and public safety.
Minnesota is in a crisis for recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers due to the activist “Defund the Police” movement and other anti-police rhetoric and policies. The state can fund law enforcement recruitment and retention efforts to keep our communities safe. I have the endorsement of Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association because I am committed to supporting law enforcement and ending the culture of lawlessness in Minnesota.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
The Minnesota Supreme Court has already ruled there is a right to abortion under the Minnesota Constitution, so the legislature’s ability to change laws relating to abortion is limited. My focus will be on the pressing issues that the legislature can address now, like the dismal state of our economy and the rampant crime under Minnesota’s current leadership. I want to address the record-high gas prices and inflation, the unprecedented labor shortage, the extraordinary fraud and abuse in governmental programs, and Minnesota’s out-of-control crime. Our state’s primary role is, and always must be, to protect its citizens and keep our communities safe.
While abortion will remain legal in Minnesota, I believe reducing the number of abortions is a broadly-held and desirable goal for our society. I oppose late-term abortions and policies that would allow minors to obtain an abortion without parental consent. I support giving life-saving care to babies born alive after an attempted abortion. I favor investments in social supports for new mothers, adoption alternatives, and educational services so that life is valued and encouraged in Minnesota.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Minnesota has historically taken pride in its election process, enacting many safeguards to ensure that our elections are secure. I am committed to keeping those existing safeguards in place and protecting them against radical proposals to erode them, such as the attempt to eliminate the witness requirement on absentee ballots. I also support new common-sense safeguards that have broad public support, such as voter identification, provisional balloting, cleaning up voter rolls, and increased penalties for those convicted of voter fraud.
Any changes should make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. The result will be greater trust in election outcomes, reducing unnecessary division while allowing elected officials to focus on the people’s business: improving our drive on Highway 65, keeping our communities safe, helping make our lives more affordable by reducing taxes and government spending, and giving confidence that our government is working for us and not against us.
Kate Luthner
Age: 42
Previous political/community experience:
Current Forest Lake Area School Board member, previously ran a levy campaign, Lino Lakes PTO officer for 5 years, GS Gold Award, 4H and Scout Parent, MOMs club president for 2 years. Proud Forest Lake Soccer, Blaine soccer, Northern Formation Syncro Mom.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I believe the presence of a surplus represents our ability as a state to weather the pandemic without the massive predicted economic loss. Looking forward, I see hard times for the state like in the 2008-2010 recession, and we need to prepare now so we do not cut services or increase taxes. I propose we compromise and give every taxpayer a $500 check as a one-time refund, the estimate for this is $2 billion. We put a third of the fund away for a ‘rainy day’, and we use the balance to make investments in education, medical, mental health, public safety, and strengthening the safety net programs in the state. I very much support one permanent tax cut: eliminating the state tax on social security to benefit our seniors.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I believe everyone has a right to make healthcare decisions with their doctor without government intervention. The majority of Minnesotans agree. I am working for a Minnesota where everyone is free to dream their best life. One of the most important life decisions we will ever make is whether to become a parent and I would prefer the government to spend time working on improving education and other aspects of society instead of seeking to control personal and private healthcare choices. Lawmakers have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions. I will work to make sure there are no more punitive or restrictive laws including ones that appear to be well-meaning but are there to restrict access for doctors to work with patients. We need to preserve access to unbiased medical information, so people can make the best health care decisions safely. I would work with experts in the field to strengthen our current protections, remove biased laws, and keep our state free.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I am always one to strive for high standards and in my business life, I trained in six sigma, an industry-leading program for defining, refining, and improving processes. I also earned an MBA that includes fraud and audit training. With those years of experience with systems and business, I believe that having a robust audit, oversight and quality assurance system is always a good idea. The current wedge issue to have us doubt the security of the election is not a drive towards quality and excellence but a political agenda to make us fight each other. Election integrity is nonpartisan. I believe every vote matters and deserves to be counted.
Senate District 33
Karin Housley
Age: 58
Previous political/community experience:
I’m a small business owner and have been serving in the senate for ten years. I’ve been involved with the Yellow Ribbon, MN Farm Bureau and Chambers of Commerce. I’m endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, National Association of Independent Businesses, Minnesota Retailers Association, Associated Builders & Contractors and Women Lead.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I’ve been knocking on doors for months and listening to what the residents of our district want lawmakers to do with the surplus, and it’s an overwhelming, “give it back.” Anytime you overpay, which every tax-paying Minnesotan just did, to the tune of $9 billion, you should get your money back. I supported and voted for the Senate plan which would give it back through the largest middle income tax cut in state history, including eliminating the unfair tax on senior’s social security. Minnesota is one of a handful of states that still taxes social security. That has to end, and I will again vote to get rid of it. We’ve been chipping away at Minnesota’s high tax status with tax cuts to all families and small businesses and I will continue to support policies that help you keep your hard earned dollars in your pocket.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Minnesota’s unique position already includes a state supreme court ruling, Doe v. Gomez, which means that abortion is protected under Minnesota case law. Many are trying to use this issue for political purposes and are not being truthful as to what our Minnesota law currently is, and is the legal precedent. The legislature can not overturn what has already been decided. The only two ways this can be changed is by the Minnesota Supreme Court overturning existing law or by the Minnesota voters passing a state referendum at the ballot box. Our role as a legislature is to build commonsense, consensus agreement on how we best protect life at all stages, and continue to support women, children and families. Women should be given all options and support whatever their decision is when it comes to the life of their unborn child.
This is not a top issue that I’m hearing from people while I’m out in the community, being that the Minnesota Supreme Court has already made a decision on the issue. When I’m at the doors, people are worried about keeping our streets safe and how they are going to afford this week’s gas and groceries.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why? This last biennium, Senate Republicans voted to stop efforts by many to allow felon voting and automatic voter registration. Both would threaten our security process and I’ll continue to oppose them. We also passed measures to tighten up and secure absentee ballot boxes and election equipment to increase integrity and confidence in elections. According to Rasmussen polling, 75% of voters believe voters should be required to show photo identification such as a driver’s license before being allowed to vote. Only 21% are opposed. Thirty six states have already enacted some form of voter ID law. The Voter ID discussion should be had at the Capitol as to what should voters be required to show when voting, which should be debated and come to a resolution. This would help to give all Minnesotans more confidence that the person voting is actually a Minnesota resident and that they are who they say they are.
Nancy McLean
Age: 60
Previous political/community experience:
I’ve served as Chairperson of the St. Croix Valley Alliance, working on many issues that impact our community, and with HCAMN to bring affordable healthcare to all Minnesotans. Other work includes steering committee of St. Croix Valley Indivisible, volunteering with women’s shelter, homeless, and pro bono mental health therapy work.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
During the last session, lawmakers had worked out a deal to use some of the surplus to bring real relief to working families and seniors in Minnesota. It was unfortunate to see the Republican majority in the Senate walk away from that agreement. I support the one billion dollars that the House dedicated to go towards education to help students get back on track after the pandemic. I also approve of the plan to return some of the budget surplus money back to working-class Minnesotans, the investment in infrastructure, and the tax relief on Social Security. Using the surplus in this way would create jobs and put money back in the pockets of middle-class people while also taking care of our infrastructure and supporting our students.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I am in support of passing the Patient’s Right to Know Act which establishes the right of healthcare providers to provide evidence-based information to patients. I would also be in support of codifying our current abortion rights into law with the Protect Reproductive Options Act.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Minnesota has some of the safest and most secure voting processes in the country. Our rate of voter fraud is 0.000004% since 1979. You would be many times more likely to get struck by lightning than to encounter voter fraud in Minnesota.
When people have faith in the system they are more likely to participate. Minnesotans have faith in the integrity of our election security as is evidenced by the fact that we also consistently have some of the greatest voter turnout in the country. We want every voice to be heard and I would not change a process that is among the safest and most secure in the country.
House District 28B
Ann Neu-Brindley
Previous political/community experience:
I have represented Chisago County in the Minnesota House since 2017. I am an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts and I previously served on the North Branch Planning Commission. I also serve as Vice President of Minnesota Excellence in Public Service Series, a leadership training program for women.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
When I joined the legislature in 2017, the first bill I authored was to eliminate taxes on Social Security income. Minnesota’s record surplus proves that government is taking too much of your hard-earned money. The cost of living is skyrocketing under the far-left policies of President Biden and Governor Walz. Families should not have to worry about paying to put gas in their cars or food on their table when government is flush with cash. When Republicans take back the House, we will fight for permanent, meaningful tax relief to make sure Minnesotans get to keep more of their paycheck, including ending the tax on Social Security.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
In 1995, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in Doe v. Gomez that the state Constitution includes the right to an abortion, so the recent Federal Supreme Court ruling had little impact in Minnesota. While I am proudly pro-life, I understand that with a predominantly democrat appointed state supreme court, the next legislature or governor will not change that.
Fortunately, in this election we do have an opportunity to significantly change the landscape when it comes to the safety of all Minnesotans. It’s no secret that crime is soaring in communities across the state. We need transparency in the judicial system to understand why and when judges choose to give probation to criminals when the law recommends prison. We need to support law enforcement with the resources and backing they need to recruit and retain qualified officers. Ultimately, we need to put the well being and safety of victims and everyday Minnesotans first, and hold criminals accountable.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Minnesotans deserve to know that their elections are safe and secure. It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. Unfortunately, during COVID our election laws were changed without the approval of the legislature. We need to enforce our current laws and make common sense reforms, like requiring a photo ID in order to vote. In addition, we need to ensure individuals are eligible to vote prior to counting their ballot, known as provisional balloting, for folks who register to vote at the polls.
*Katie Malchow did not submit a questionnaire response by deadline.
House District 31B
Peggy Scott
Age: 60
Previous political/community experience: I began public service on the Andover Park and Recreation and have been in the MN House of Representatives for over 10 years. I have been a youth soccer and basketball coach and have always served in our church.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The state of Minnesota has overcharged the tax-payer. The surplus should go back to the people who paid the taxes. This should begin with eliminated the tax on Social Security benefits. We are one of 11 states that still tax this benefit. We need to incentivize our seniors to stay in MN. From there, we should provide meaningful and permanent tax relief to anyone who pays taxes.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
Minnesota has another court case, Doe v. Gomez that must be overturned to make any significant changes to Minnesota abortion laws. It is important to also note, there is nothing in Minnesota’s current law that prohibits the “aborting” of a baby up until birth. That is extreme.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
First, we need Voter ID. You have to produce your ID to get into a public school, why wouldn’t you need to produce one when you vote. Second, we need to get rid of ballot harvesting. Folks can continue to vote absentee. Third, there is no need to have 45 days to vote. Fourth, we should pass a law to have provisional ballots so that it can be verified that you are who you say you are and live where you say you live before your vote counts. This would be for the folks who register last minute.
Bill Fisher
Age: 51
Previous political/community experience:
New to this area, almost two years. Lifelong Democrat. First-time candidate.
Former Vice Chair of MN State University Student Association
Acquired funding for Winona Regional Library at Winona State University 1995
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I believe some should be refunded to individuals and aid to local cities to offset the property tax relief. And to fund infrastructure and District 31 specific projects such as water quality issues in Andover and MnDOT study of Hwy 65 traffic from Ham Lake to Mora.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
We need to codify Minnesota Law pre-Dobbs. A woman’s reproductive healthcare decisions should be made between a doctor and the patient – period. Or individual’s healthcare for that matter.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
Minnesota is the standard-bearer for turnout and participation, why change anything? Only improvement would be a secure online option. Voting should be easy and encouraged by all eligible citizens.
House District 32A
Ashton Ramsammy
Age: 21
Previous political/community experience:
Health Unit Coordinator in Child/Adolescent Behavioral Mental Health at the University of Minnesota Medical Center
Public Policy Analysis for the Anoka County Community Action Program
Shadowed at the Minneapolis City Attorneys Office in the Prosecutors Office
Cadet in the United States Air Force Auxiliary, Anoka Civil Air Patrol
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I believe that the money should be used to pay back taxpayers and improve our infrastructure and education. When it comes to paying back taxpayers I am fully supportive of Walz/Flanagan in their effort last session to give checks to every taxpayer from the surplus. As for infrastructure, I believe that we need to use this upcoming session to ensure that the surplus is being used to help fix our major roadways so that citizens and businesses can thrive. With the funds from the Biden Infrastructure Bill and our enormous surplus, there is no reason that we cannot secure full funding for Highway 65. When it comes to education I believe that we need to make sure that all of our public schools are fully funded so that every child has the equitable chance to leave our public school system with the tools they need to be successful.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I believe that every person has the right to their body on anything that is medically related. I believe that attempts to change state law to go against abortion is government over-reach since government has no place in our homes and in our medical decisions. I also support more comprehensive sexual education classes in our schools in order to promote using contraceptives or abstaining from sexual intercourse all together. I support more research into abortions in order to make sure that people who decide to get an abortion can do so safely without the fear or risk that they may be injured.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I believe that Minnesota has one of the best and strongest election security processes in the United States. Minnesota has been in the top 3 for voter turnout since 1996 (with a streak from 2000-2012) and in 2020 we were No.1, and I believe it is due to the strong support and belief in our election system. We have many safeguards that are in place, from our election judges being chosen by all parties involved in a equal manner to our state’s transparency on every election, our state’s election security is important to us and we have to make sure to keep it safe and strong.
Nolan West
Age: 31
Previous political/community experience: I have lived in Blaine my whole life and it has been my honor to serve as State Representative for Blaine for the last six years.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We must use the surplus to implement broad based tax relief. Inflation is destroying family budgets across our state. The best thing we can do is put more money in their pockets to help them deal with it. In particular, we need to stop taxing social security. We are one of the few states that still do, and people on fixed incomes are hit hardest by inflation. We need to do it right away. We also need to invest in Highway 65. We finally have some momentum going on it, but it will require significant funds to fully rebuild. I will vigorously fight to get those funds next year.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
While this is true for some states, it isn’t really in the hands of the state legislature here. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that abortion is a right under the Minnesota Constitution in Doe v Gomez. A Minnesota District Court also struck down pro-life laws like requiring parents to be notified when their child seeks an abortion. They even struck down the requirement that late-term abortions must be performed by a physician and take place in a hospital. I am pro-life and would support reinstating those common sense statutes, but it is clear that any law passed associated with abortion would be struck down no matter how reasonable.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
I strongly support Voter ID. There is no reason people shouldn’t be presenting their IDs to vote when they present them for countless other things. The vast majority of free countries elsewhere in the world require IDs to vote. Voter ID will increase citizen’s confidence in our election system which is critical to our republic.
House District 33A
Patti Anderson
Age: 56
Previous political/community experience: MN State Auditor 2002-2006, Commissioner of the Department of Employee Relations 2006-2008.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The state budget has ballooned over the past decade, and now includes significant amounts of COVID stimulus money which remains unspent within our state and local agencies. In fact, there is so much money going out the door with little oversight, we now see massive criminal fraud such as the “Feeding our Future” scandal here in Minnesota.
The budget surplus belongs to the people and should be returned to them in the form of one-time rebate checks, lower taxes for all and the elimination of taxes on social security income. Minnesota is one of the highest taxed states and we can no longer afford excess government spending, especially when our family budgets are getting eaten up by record-high inflation.
The budget surplus should not be “spent,” it should be returned to the people.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I believe in the Right to Life, especially in the later months of pregnancy. I personally find it horrendous that some on the left support abortion up until natural birth.
But I think we are all aware that the Minnesota Supreme Court found that the Minnesota Constitution guarantees the right of every Minnesotan to terminate a pregnancy in its 1995 decision in Doe v. Gomez. That makes this question on abortion policy a moot point.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
There has been a lot of concern over election security both in Minnesota and nationwide. Citizens must believe their elections are fair and secure. Across the country, 36 states have photo ID requirements, which are overwhelmingly supported by residents of those states.
Passing a Photo ID law here in Minnesota will help increase election security and should be a top priority of the next legislature.
Hanna Valento
Age: 28
Previous political/community experience:
I have lived in the community my whole life. I currently serve on the Forest Lake City Council and serve on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. I’m on the Forest Lake Rotary Club, where I have participated in the cleanest city challenge and winter plunge.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I think the deal that was reached last legislative session with both democrats and republicans would have been a major win for our state as it invested in tax, capital investment, education, health care and human services, public safety, and more. There was also the intent to save $4 billion to help the state in economic uncertainty. It’s unfortunate that this bill wasn’t passed last legislative session, but I think it would be beneficial to pass this bill next legislative session to help our state.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I am proud to be pro-choice. I support women and their choices they make for themselves and their families. In Minnesota, women continue to have their own choice, but we need to pass a law that will be codified in state statute.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
The United States has very secure elections, and we are lucky in Minnesota to be one of the best in voter turnout. We need to keep pushing to be the number one for voter turnout by continuing early voting, same day registration, and more.
House District 33B
Mark Bishofsky
Previous political/community experience:
I have 23 years of experience working in healthcare providing compassionate care to members of our community. I was the founder of Stop the Mandate MN, a grassroots organization protesting mandates and lockdowns that destroyed livelihoods and our economy. I was a leader in my career and as an activist.
The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Considering the current economic environment and the unprecedented inflation making it hard for many Minnesotans to pay their bills, I believe it would be prudent to immediately return the entire surplus back to the taxpayers of Minnesota. When I’m out knocking on doors, the message is clear that voters are struggling to put gas in the tank and food on the table. Returning the surplus would help the voters in our district make ends meet.
The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of the state legislatures for now. Do you support any specific changes to state law regarding abortion?
I happen to be pro-life which means I believe it is a moral responsibility to save lives. The fact of the matter is that abortion is a protected constitutional right in Minnesota. The only two ways this can be changed is by the Minnesota Supreme Court overturning the existing law or by Minnesota voters passing a state referendum. Abortion is not on the ballot in November. Inflation, crime, and our failing system of education are issues that need immediate attention, and my focus is on helping my neighbors, my community, and every Minnesotan to make ends meet, feel safe in their neighborhoods, and confident that their children are being taught academics successfully.
What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
We must make sure that our elections are secure and fair, and this is not a partisan view. I would like to see a voter ID law passed in Minnesota. We need to eliminate and remove the use of electronic voting machines which are vulnerable to hacking. I would also like to see a major reduction in mail-in ballots. Our state and our republic depend on secure elections and the process needs to be protected. We should consider making election day a holiday so that it is easier for more people to vote in person.
*Josiah Hill did not submit a questionnaire response by deadline
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.